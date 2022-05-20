2023: Don’t bring your rallies to South-East – IPOB warns APC, PDP, others

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned political parties against holding rallies in the South-East.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful.

Powerful specifically warned Ikechi Emenike, who is contesting for Abia governorship under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We want to advise Chief Ikechi Emenike and his APC people not to hold any political rally in Umuahia tomorrow, Friday, May 20, 2022, while they kept quiet and did nothing when Fulani bandits kidnapped passengers including female students along Okigwe/ Uturu road.

“We cannot allow Emenike and his APC co-travellers to be dancing and singing at Chidiebere Park while our daughters are still in captivity.

“It is hypocrisy for the political elite to show no concern about the plights of our people who they claim to be seeking their welfare. It is wickedness for Emenike and his co-travellers to keep mute and do nothing about the incessant abductions of Igbo sons and daughters by Fulani herdsmen around Uturu and its environs. Ikechi Emenike should keep away from Chidiebere Park Umuahia tomorrow.

“We won’t allow APC and other political parties to continue to hold their rallies in our land while Fulani bandits operative with impunity Kidnapping and rapping our people, yet the politicians do nothing about it. All they care about is 2023. Enough is enough,” the statement reads.

