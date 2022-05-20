Edo to screen pensioners in Diaspora via Skype from May 23

The Edo State Government has announced the commencement of revalidation exercise for pensioners resident outside Nigeria.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary/Chairman, Edo State Pensions Bureau, Mrs. Aikefe O. Aigbavboa, said the revalidation exercise for pensioners residing outside Nigeria will be conducted virtually, via Skype.

She said, “Further to the earlier announcement of the ongoing ‘I Am Alive’ Revalidation Exercise, it is hereby announced that the screening of Edo State pensioners resident outside Nigeria has been scheduled to hold via Skype from Monday, 23rd to Friday, 27th May, 2022 between the hours of 9am and 4pm Nigerian time daily.”

According to her, the pensioners “are kindly requested to formally apply for the screening stating their full name, country of residence, telephone number and Skype ID. The letter should be addressed to the Managing Director, ICT Agency and sent via email to: bvsonline.state@edostate.gov.ng.”

“During the Skype screening, pensioners will be required to show their biometric slip and identity cards. For the avoidance of doubt, screening via Skype is strictly for pensioners outside the country,” she added.

Aigbavboa noted that pensioners in Nigeria who could not participate in the just-concluded physical exercise still have the opportunity to be screened from 23rd to 27th May, 2022 at the ICT Agency, John Odigie-Oyegun Academy, GRA, Benin City.

“For further enquiries on the above, pensioners should kindly contact Daniel on 0706 421 4083 (WhatsApp),” she added.

