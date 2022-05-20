Makinde presents seven Land Cruiser Prado jeeps to Oyo High Court Judges

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, presented another seven-brand new Land Cruiser Prado Jeeps to judges in the State High Court, declaring that the gesture was in fulfillment of a promise ahead of their appointment.

Governor Makinde, who was represented at the brief ceremony by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, said that the vehicles would make the work of the judges easier.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the brief ceremony was held at the premises of the Oyo State High Court, Ring Road, Ibadan.

While handing over the car keys to the State’s Chief Judge, Justice Muntar Abimbola, the governor said that his administration will continue to ensure that justice delivery is very effective, while providing the judges with the tools that will enhance their functionality

He maintained that the presentation of the vehicles was the confirmation of the fulfillment of the promise earlier made by him, adding that the government will continue to provide the necessary support for the Judiciary to thrive in the State.

Speaking further, the governor expressed the confidence that the Judiciary will continue to dispense justice without fear or favour.

Earlier, the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Muntar Abimbola, appreciated Governor Seyi Makinde for his love and affection for the Judiciary, saying that he understood that while some vehicles have been handed over to some judges, more vehicles are still coming for others.

He said: ‘’We are here as you can see for the commissioning of seven brand new vehicles. “My honorable Judges of this court, some vehicles have been handed over to some of us and some vehicles are still coming for others. So, from the depth of our hearts, we appreciate our Executive Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde for his love and affection, not only for ensuring that justice delivery in this place is very effective but also to provide tools for the functioning of the judges.

“We thank you very sincerely and we still hope that our other yearnings and screaming will be attended to.

“As you can see our structure, it needs painting and our premises need tarring.

So most importantly, I welcome state executives to the state government for this commission. Thank you so much.”

Similarly, the Attorney General and Honourable Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyewo Oyelowo SAN, hinted that the present administration in the state will continue to respect the laws of the land by responding to the needs of the judiciary as much as resources are available.

He commended the Judiciary of Oyo State for their patience and collaboration with the Executive and the Legislature, thanking the Honourable Chief Justice of the State for continuing to provide leadership.

He said: We thank all the members of the Judiciary, the Justices, and even the non-judicial officers for keeping the independence of the Judiciary in this particular state.

“This day marks the fulfillment of the promise by the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde, in ensuring the delivery of these seven vehicles to the justices of Oyo State.

This actually falls within the objective of this administration. “When you look at the four cardinal points of education, health, security, and commerce, right in the middle of it, we find the function of the judiciary in dispensing justice all over Oyo State.

“In their movement to and fro they need to be secure in the vehicles that fit their status and this definitely is what Oyo State is doing. We are mindful of the challenges in terms of the resources, but we thank God that when the Governor promises, he delivers. “Indeed, when that promise was made, a lot of people thought the resources were not available because in other states they have downgraded and stepped down the quality of the vehicles that they provide for our justice. But His Excellency insisted that the Judiciary is the third arm of government. If such privileges are accorded to other arms of government, the same will continue to be accorded to the third arm of government, the Judiciary.

“We are also mindful of the autonomy of the Judiciary, this administration respects the laws of the land that have created this. “And for as long as the processes are followed to meet the needs of the judiciary, every need of the judiciary will be met and budgeted for by this administration.

The Commissioner for Justice, who congratulated the judges, added that the administration has already put in motion procurement processes for vehicles for magistrates and that within the soonest time possible, it will be done.

The event was graced by judges, Lawyers, and some other top government functionaries in the State.

