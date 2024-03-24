New Dawn Centre hosts Easter Celebrations: Unveils “Easter Miracle Night of Mercies” , “Easter Jamz all Choir Music Challenge”

New Dawn Centre, under the leadership of Bishop Isaac Idahosa, proudly announces two uplifting programs in honor of the Easter Season, celebrating the Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. These events, set to take place at Lekki, Lagos, will showcase the boundless mercies and goodness of God.

The first of the dual events, “Easter Miracle Night of Mercies,” commencing on Good Friday, March 29th, 2024, at 10pm, promises to be a testament to the benevolence, mercy, and grace of God. Bishop Isaac Idahosa shares, “As we commemorate the essence of Easter, signifying Christ’s resurrection and the cornerstone of Christianity, this program underscores God’s unwavering commitment to salvation, hope, and transformative breakthroughs in countless lives. We aim to illuminate the enduring impact of God’s mercy and grace.”

In tandem, the “Easter Jamz All Choir Music Challenge, Season 001” amplifies the celebratory spirit, inviting choirs to raise their voices in praise. Bishop Idahosa elaborates, “This is a time of jubilation, and what better way to honor God than through uplifting melodies sung by choirs devoted to His glory? With multiple choir performances are scheduled, including a competition for the choir with the most melodious rendition, offering a grand cash prize of 3 million naira. Renowned judges such as Chigozie Wisdom Anyanwu, Apostle Rock Psalm, Empraiz, among others, will preside over the musical festivities.”

Generously sponsored by New Dawn Centre, Illumination Assembly, and Isaac Idahosa Global World Outreach, both events will take place at New Dawn Centre, Lagos Nigeria, with free admission for all.

