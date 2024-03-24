Zulum begins Borno’s 3rd flyover in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has launched the construction of another flyover at the west end roundabout in Maiduguri.

Zulum, accompanied by the senator representing Borno Central, Kaka Shehu Lawan, and the secretary to Borno State Government, Bukar Tijjani, performed the flag-off ceremony on Saturday.

The project which is the 3rd by the Zulum’s administration, is expected to be completed in one year.

In 2020, Zulum started Borno’s first flyover around the custom roundabout, which former President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned and the second one which was completed this year, awaiting commissioning.

Speaking while flagging off the project, Zulum said the flyover work was part of his election campaign to put in place infrastructures in the major cities in Borno State.

“In fulfillment of our electioneering campaign to ensure urban renewal of some major cities in Borno State, especially Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, the government of Borno State is serious about uplifting and upgrading facilities within the Metropolitan Council,” Zulum said.

“We have constructed two flyovers; this will be the third one and, in Sha Allah, before we leave office, we will ensure the completion of all the structures we have initiated”, the governor stated.

Governor Zulum explained that constructing the west-end flyover is not just for beautification, but to also reduce congestion, allow traffic flow and create indirect job opportunities for the youth.

“The construction of this flyover is not only for aesthetic consideration. The most important thing is to reduce vehicular congestion in the area. The custom roundabout was the busiest before now. The construction here would create thousands of job opportunities for our teeming youth within the Metropolitan Council.” Zulum said.

Zulum stated that 50% of the construction funds had already been released to the contractor, Eighteenth Engineering Company (EEC) and assured them of prompt payment.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Housing, Engr Mustapha Gubio, said the bridge has a length of 470m, two piers, two abutments, and three spans. It runs from west to east, running through Sir Kashim Road. It has elastomer bearing for stability and barriers for the protection of pedestrians.

The representative of EEC, Mr Gao Kun, assures Governor Zulum of quality work and timely completion of the project.

