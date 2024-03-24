Champion Newspapers Limited
Executive committee dinner of IPU in Geneva, Switzerland

President of the Senate and head of Nigeria’s delegation to the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Godswill Akpabio, at the Committee Dinner hosted by the IPU President, Hon. Dr. Tulia Ackson.Also in attendance was the IPU Secretary General, Martin Chungong and his vice, Cecilia Widegren.

 

