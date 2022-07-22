NEDC supports police in Borno with office equipment, food items, uniforms, other kiths

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

To strengthen the capacity of the security agencies, the North East Development Commission, NEDC has commended the Nigeria Police for instilling civil authority in Borno state and the Northeast in general, and presented office equipment’s to the police and other beneficiaries.

Speaking at the presentation which held at the NEDC headquarters, Maiduguri on Thursday, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Nadir Gwarzo said “security is key to the commission, as without peace, the commission cannot carry out its mandate. The commission have been supporting the police, IDPs and other security and agencies.

“Peace is key to the commission, as without security the commission cannot discharge it’s mandate effectively. Today’s event is a continuation of yesterday’s presentation of equipment’s to the military, FBSH, UMTH among others. NEDC have been supporting them in all areas of human endeavours”, he added .

She said there is no amount of support that will be too much for the police, because of their tremendous sacrifices in ensuring that the country is safe.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the NEDC, Alhaji Goni Alkali also commended the Nigeria Police for their sacrifices to make sure the citizens sleep with two eyes closed.

He said the police is not just a friend but a dependable partner not only to the commission but the society in general, stressing that considering importance of police, the commission has reconstructed the Garkida police barracks that was destroyed by the insurgents.

While thanking the police for ensuring peace in the Northeast, the MD said the NEDC has also awarded the contract for the reconstruction of Konduga and Bama Police Barracks and stations, for effective policing.

Also speaking, the Inspector General of Police, (IGP), Usman Alkali said “the importance of this occasion is that it will deepen the capacity and efforts of police in installing civil authority in the state and the region in general “.

The IGP who was represented by the DIG Logistics and Supply, at the Police Headquarters Abuja, DIG Zanba Ibrahim also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for creating the NEDC as the destruction made by the Boko Haram in the region was enormous.

He assured that whatever was donated will be utilized judiciously, as the police has a monitoring mechanism to ensure it’s effective utilization and maintenance.

He also assured Nigerians, especially the people of Borno that they will continue to partner with the military and other sister security agencies in ensuring peace and security.

In his remarks, the Chairman Senate Committee on Special Duties, Sen. Yusuf A Yusuf assured that the National Assembly will do everything to support the NEDC.

In his speech, the Borno state Commissioner of Police, CP Abdu Umar represented by DCP, Haruna Yahaya while thanking the NEDC assured that the property donated will be put in good use.

Meanwhile, the NEDC has also presented food items, blanket bedding, mattresses, school uniforms, books and other materials to the Military Command where many orphans of Boko Haram insurgency are schooling.

Presenting the items, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Major General Wahidi Shaubu , represented by Brigadier General RL Pam, the MD NEDC said the items include 100 bags of rice, 100 cartons of sperghetti, 60 jery cans of cooking oil, 400 pieces of uniforms, blankets, plastics mats, school bags socks, belts each and1,200 textbooks among others.

