Again, terrorists kill 5 police officers, 3 others in Katsina

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Tears and emotions followed in Katsina State yesterday after no fewer than five policemen and three others were on Wednesday evening killed by terrorists at Gatikawa community in Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

The attack was reportedly carried out by no fewer than 300 suspected terrorists that

swooped on the community.

Spokesman of the Katsina police command ,Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident, said that investigations into the incident was already in progress.

“The terrorists were well over 300 and were fully armed. The five policemen were from Kano State on special duty at Gatikawa village,” said Isah, who added that the incident occurred at 6:45pm.

Eyewitnesses told Daily Champion that the terrorists stormed the village on motorcycles and launched a house to house operation.

According to sources, the gunmen carted away household valuables, money and food items even as they left many of the villagers, who attempted to escape, with multiple injuries.

Investigations revealed that many residents of the village fled shortly after the attack on Wednesday.

Details on how the policemen and others were killed by the terrorists were still sketchy as at press yesterday but police however disclosed that calm had been restored in the community.

Also, The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made this known on Thursday, said the report identifies “all those whose action or inaction led to that unfortunate incident” of the Kuje prison attack.

A preliminary report of the investigation into the attack on the prison in Kuje, Abuja, has been sent to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who disclosed this Thursday, said the report identifies “all those whose action or inaction led to that unfortunate incident” and such officials will be punished.

“A preliminary report on what happened in Kuje has been sent to the President but a more detailed comprehensive report will come at the end of the investigation,” Mr Aregbesola told journalists after Thursday’s meeting of the National Security Council in Abuja.

“We have identified all those whose action or inaction led to that unfortunate incident and those who have shacked their responsibility will have to face the consequences of their action,” he said.

According to Mr. Aregbesola, intelligence agencies made significant measures to prevent the attack on the jail, but there was a problem with the willingness of security personnel to follow orders.

In another development,The Nigeria Police Insurance Scheme will continue to maximize the welfare interest of the force personnel in promoting its operational efficiency, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman, has said.

Represented by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Baffa Magaji Jahun, who stood in for the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, Idrisu Daudu Dabban, the IGP stated this during the presentation of various cheques worth N14.6m to families and next of kin of the deceased police personnel in Katsina yesterday.

Usman said has repositioned the insurance scheme for better operational efficiency and approved the establishment of the Nigeria Police Force Insurance Company to effectively manage the police insurance policies to address the welfare and concerns of the force.

According to him, the police would not relent in the prompt payment of all the entitlements of slain officers and men who were constantly exposed to professional hazards and potential danger.

He used the occasion to assure members of the public in the front line areas that the police and other security agencies were on their toes and unrelenting in the onslaught against terrorists in the state.

Usman also solicited the partnership of the public in the ongoing campaign, saying the security agencies cannot achieve the desired objective without them.

Two members of the benefitting families, Abbas Msinasara and Jamila Abdullahi, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries, lauded the IGP’s magnanimity and compassion for them and

promised to make judicious use of the money for the betterment of kith and kin of the deceased police officers.