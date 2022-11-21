NDLEA arrests Saudi-bound widow with cocaine at Lagos airport

.Seizes skunk, ecstasy tabs concealed in yam tubers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested Saudi-bound widow with cocaine concealed in footwear at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the 56-year-old widow and mother of four, Mrs Kehinde Ajisegiri, was arrested over her attempt to traffic 400 grams of cocaine concealed in her footwear to Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

He said the suspect who claimed to be a businesswoman trading in adults and children’s wears on Lagos Island was intercepted on Sunday Nov. 13.

This, he said, was when the suspect was trying to board a Qatar Airways flight going to Saudi Arabia via Doha.

“Upon a critical examination of the pair of sandals she was wearing, two parcels of cocaine weighing 400 grams were recovered from them,” he said.

In the same vein, attempts by a tricycle parts seller, Tayo Ayoade, to send 1kg of Tramadol 225mg and Rohypnol to Istanbul, Turkey, via Cairo on an Egypt Airline flight was frustrated.

Babafemi said the suspect was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 13 by the operatives of the NDLEA.

“He was at the airport to hand over the drugs hidden inside a bag of food items to an intending passenger, Idowu Ayoade, but was arrested,” he said.

Also, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has foiled an attempts by traffickers to smuggle consignments of cannabis and ecstasy tablets concealed in three tubers of yam.

The Director, Media and Advocacy NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the anti-narcotics officers attached to the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed of the airport, made the arrests.

He said the yam, which was going to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), was intercepted on Wednesday Nov. 17.

He also said the freight agent who presented the yams for export, Inegbu Akunna, was promptly arrested while the consignor, Ahmodu Sulaimon, was also nabbed thereafter.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives have arrested Agamuche Nkeonye and a lady, Oluwakemi Adeoye, heading to Oman via Asky Airline at the departure hall of Lagos airport.

Babafemi said Nkeonye, accompanied by Adeoye, presented a bag containing varieties of foodstuffs and body lotion for inspection and were arrested on Thursday Nov. 18.

He said 1.10kg Cannabis and some Rohypnol capsules were concealed in the bag.

In another development, NDLEA operatives intercepted cartons of deadly drinks in a container marked APZU3671697 during a joint examination with Customs at the Brawal container shed of Kirikiri lighter terminal in Lagos.

Babafemi said though the bill of lading indicated that the container originated from Cape town, South Africa, a search of the shippers’ database showed it was loaded from Antwerp, Belgium.

“A full inspection of the container on Thursday Nov. 18 showed a total of five cartons of beverages labeled as Euphoria cannabis beer and three cartons of cannabis energy drink were found.

“Other drinks in the container include: 21 cartons of a drink labeled as monkey shoulder; 20 cartons of dead man’s finger; and 139 of champagne fruit, among others,” he said. (NAN)