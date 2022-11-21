KWASU VC, Professor Akanbi dies at 51 after protracted illness

The Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Professor Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi (SAN), is dead. He was 51.

Akanbi a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, died after a protracted illness, the management of KWASU revealed in a statement confirming the untimely passing of the ice-chancellor last night.

According to the statement signed by the Registrar of the institute, the VC died on Sunday. “With h very heavy heart but in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, the Management of Kwara State University announces the death of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi SAN.

“The sad event took place today, 20th November 2022 after a protracted illness. We urge all to remember the immediate and extended family and the University in prayers in this very trying time.

“Burial arrangement will be announced soon”.

The Emir of Ilorin and Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, has expressed sadness over the demise of the Vice Chancellor.

The Alhaji Sulu-Gambari described incidence was quite shocking, unfort, unite and saddening stressing that the VC’s death is a colossal loss to the people of Ilorin Emirate, Kw,arans, and humanity at large.

In his condolence message issued by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, the Emir said,” Inna lillahi Waina Ilaihi Rojihhun. I received the news of the death of Professor Muhammed Akanbi SAN with sadness.”

According to him, “He was a replica of his late father and pioneer chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC) Justice Mustapha Akanbi (rtd) who was until his death the Wakilin Ilorin Emirate.

“He attained the pinnacle of his legal career to become a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN) as well as the Zenith of academic profession as a Professor of Law and was appointed by the current administration as the 2nd Vice Chancellor of the Kwara State University, Malete all within his youthful age of existence on earth.

“He demonstrated a high level of incorruption hard work and commitments and dedication to the service of God and humanity at all levels of his private and public engagements. His death is a rude shock and devastating because of what he stood for in the society as a promising young man whose service, wisdom and commitments is needed for the growth and development of our dear nation.”

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari however extended the condolence of the entire members of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council to the government and people of Kwara State, especially, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Governing Council, Management and Students of the University, the people of Ilorin Emirate and beyond over the irreparable loss.

While commiserating with the deceased’s families both immediate and exdended, the Emir prayed Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and admit him into al-janatul firdaos.

Akanbi who was the son of the former president of the federal Court of Appeal and pioneer chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Late Justice Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi, became the Vice Chancellor of the Kwara state University, Malete two years ago at the age of 49.

He was the second person to serve as head of the institution since its establishment in 2009.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline