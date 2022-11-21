Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative donates N200m for emergency flood relief intervention in Jigawa

Leading African Industrialist, philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, through his ASR Africa Initiative, has donated 200million Naira to the Jigawa State Flood Disaster Committee to provide emergency relief efforts for those affected by the recent flooding across the state. This donation by ASR Africa will be channelled towards support for internally displaced persons, provision of food items, medicine, and rebuilding communities destroyed by the recent floods.

Speaking on the donation, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said that the adverse impact of climate change remains a clear and present danger to human security and development in the global south. “Nigeria, and Africa, contribute less than 6% of global emissions yet bear the biggest brunt of the negative impact of climate change. The recent flooding in Jigawa and elsewhere across Nigeria, and Africa are a pointer to that. Whilst we must continue to advocate for a better deal at all levels for countries most affected by climate change, we have a responsibility towards our people to mitigate the impact of the recent floods on them and their livelihood.”

Rabiu went further to state that the 200million Naira donation to Jigawa state will be channelled properly to intended recipients and monitored within the ASR Africa mutual accountability framework to ensure judicious use.

The Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammed Badaru, expressed appreciation for the donation, and urged the committee to be equitable and just in the distribution of the palliatives and cash.

Over the past three years, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative’s fund for Social Development and Renewal, and the BUA Foundation, have actively intervened in various humanitarian activities within Nigeria and Africa from COVID-19-related support to health, education, social development, and security interventions