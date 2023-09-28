NDDC Invites Applications for 2023/2024 Foreign Post Graduate Scholarship

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has announced the commencement of the application process for its 2023/2024 Foreign Post Graduate (Masters) Scholarship Programme.

This marks a significant stride in the Commission’s unwavering commitment to fostering human resource development and empowerment of the youths in the Niger Delta region.

Aiming to cultivate empowerment and specialization, this initiative is designed to equip the vibrant minds of the region with indispensable skills and training. The goal is to facilitate their meaningful participation in the Federal Government’s local content programme and to enable them to excel in various professional disciplines, enhancing their global competitiveness.

Diverse Opportunities for Study:

The programme offers a broad spectrum of fields, including diverse engineering disciplines like Biomedical, Software, and Marine, and cutting-edge domains such as Artificial Intelligence and Math/Sciences. Opportunities also extend to Health and Social Sciences, with options in Medical Sciences and Law, as well as Environmental and Physical Sciences, including Architecture and Environmental Science.

Eligibility and Application:

Eligibility is reserved for individuals originating from the Niger Delta Region, possessing relevant Bachelor’s Degrees with commendable classifications from recognized institutions. Prospective candidates are invited to submit their applications online through our official website [www.nddc.gov.ng](http://www.nddc.gov.ng), with the application window closing five weeks from the date of this announcement.

Rigorous Selection Process:

Candidates will undergo a comprehensive selection process, including preliminary shortlisting, a computer-based test in Rivers State, and final verification through respective Local Government Areas and Community Development Committees. The scholarship amount will be determined based on the prevailing exchange rate of the Naira.

For detailed information on application procedures, required documentation, and other relevant aspects, applicants are encouraged to visit [www.nddc.gov.ng](http://www.nddc.gov.ng). Further enquiries can be directed to:

Contact:

Director, Education, Health and Social Services, NDDC

Mobile: +234(0)9137806550, +234(0)9049409391

E-mail: foreign.scholarship@nddc.gov.ng