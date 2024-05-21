Lagos partners NERDC to reposition school curriculum

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government under the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in conjunction with Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) is set to review school curriculum to meet up with emerging trends.

This was made known during a three-day conference tagged: ‘2024 Network of Education Service Centre (NESC) Convocation,’ at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja.

Other states that participated in the convocation included, Borno, Yobe, Plateau, Jigawa, Ondo, Ekiti and FCT.

The theme for this year’s convocation is ‘Repositioning Education Innovation and Service Centres to address Trends and on Curriculum Reform for Economic Growth in Nigeria.’

Speaking on behalf of the Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Tolani Ali-Balogun, the Permanent Secretary Mr. Abayomi Abolaji, enjoined participants to take advantage of the conference to reposition education sector.

He said: “As we gather here today, our nation faces challenges on self-help. It must adapt to reform to meet 21st century economy. The service centre is essential in addressing the pressing issues.”

According to him, areas to be examined include, Curriculum reforms, saying it must be relevant and align with 21st century by having critical thinking.

He added technological information to bridge the gap in the digital divide id a necessity.

“In Lagos State, we don’t joke with technology in education that is why the THEMES+ agenda on education and technology are together. Teachers training and development must be enhanced.

He maintained that innovation and entrepreneurship must be developed to provide solutions for the society.

He stated collaboration and partnership must work together by repositioning the service centres so as to set students on the path of success to build a brighter future.

“We can make the difference and create a better future for our youth,” the Commissioner submitted.

The Executive Secretary NERDC, Prof Ismail Jinadu, expressed satisfaction over the preparedness of Lagos State Government to host the 2024 edition after a long time.

He said NESC whose membership include all state universities, polytechnics and other professional bodies in the country serves as a forum to share ideas on the development and use of educational materials.

He noted that the body also serves to review subjects through reform of school curriculum to engender economic growth.

He stated the purpose of the convocation is to chart a way forward for the education development in the country.

Bayo Adefuye, representative of Lagos SUBEB chairman, Dr Hakeem Shittu, said: “We are gathered here to raise children who will create jobs not job seekers so there will be more training that affects youth positively in the future.

“Some curricula are outdated; we must prepare our youths for the future. We should take the convocation very seriously.”

Director Education Research Centre, FCT, Dr. Neehmot said: “The issue of reform has been giving us worry people say our curriculum is outdated as an expert in the field, it personally bothers me.”

