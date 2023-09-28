Champion Newspapers Limited
Wike sacks heads of parastatals, govt companies in FCT

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Barr Nyesom Wike has relieved the heads of the following parastatals, agencies and government companies in the FCTA of their appointments with immediate effect.
According to a statement on Tuesday evening, and signed by the Director Press, Mr. Anthony Ogunleye, they include Group MD/CEO Abuja Investment Company Ltd, CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd and MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company.
Others are: CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company, CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company, CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International, CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd,
MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation.
Also affected are: MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency, GM, FCT Water Board,
DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency, Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board, Director General, Hospital Management Board and Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board.
Others are Director, FCT Scholarship Board, Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Centre, Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme, Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department, Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council.
The statement added that the affected Directors should hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank, as the appointments into the offices will be made in due course.

