Gubernatorial election: KOGI former deputy governor sues for peace, urges youth to shun violence

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

As the gubernatorial election in Kogi State draws nearer, the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba has called for a level playing ground for the electorates in the state to elect their preferred candidate without intimidation of any kind.

Elder Achuba, while greeting Kogites on the Eid-el-Malaud celebration, called on them to pray for successful governorship election in the state, come November 11, 2023.

He urged them to shun violence and act capable of breaking law and order in the state, even as he enjoined electorates to vote a candidate of their choice.

The former Deputy Governor said the forthcoming election has provided opportunities for Kogites to take their own destinies in their hands, by voting an acceptable candidate.

He called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free and fair election in the state without fear or favour, as he equally charged the commissioner of police in the state to perform his duty diligently by ensuring adequate security devoid of influence during and after election in the state.

The former Deputy Governor who said election is not a do-or-die affair, asked the appropriate authorities to allow the people to elect the candidate of their choice in the forthcoming election in the state.

Elder Achuba also identified with Kogi Muslim community on this special day of their religious lives and service to humanity.

He congratulated Muslim faithful’s across the country on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Malaud, which commemorates the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The former Deputy Governor called on Muslim faithful to use the occasion to demonstrate the virtues and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad in all their activities.