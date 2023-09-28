Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Church Administrators Society of Nigeria, 10th Anniversary held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
From left, Vice President, Church Administrators Society of Nigeria (CASON) Pastor Steve Akoni; President and Vice Chancellor, Babcock University. Professor Ademolal Tayo; Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishop Stephen Adegbite; CASON President, Pastor Seyi Oladimeji; and Founder, Global Impact Church, Pastor Yemi Davids - all speakers at the 10th anniversary conference of the Church Administrators Society of Nigeria, held in Lagos, recently.
17
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

From left, President and Vice-Chancellor, Babcock University. Professor Ademola Tayo; President, Church Administrators Society of Nigeria (CASON), Pastor Seyi Oladimeji  and Founder, Global Impact Church, Pastor Yemi Davids – all speakers at the 10th-anniversary conference of the Church Administrators Society of Nigeria, held in Lagos, recently.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10088 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce, Breakfast Business…

Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Engineering…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 28, 2023

The wife’ at 17th, organises Couples Forum Luncheon in…

1 of 361