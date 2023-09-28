Champion Newspapers Limited
Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Engineering Week held in Lagos

L-r...  Speaker, National Chairman Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers   (NIMechE )  Engr (Mrs.) Olufunmilade  Akingbagbohun; Speaker, Engr (Oba) Abdulwahab Ogunbiyi;  Chairman, (NIMechE)  Lagos Chapter.Engr  Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu;  representative of the Speaker, Engr Oluwafemi Ogunseitan, and Vice Chairman   (NIMechE).Engr Bayo Erinle,  during the   (NIMechE )    Engineering week with Theme  ‘ the Role of Mechanical Engineering in National Assets Maintenance and Management ’  held in Lagos on 26/9/2023 ..PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
From 4th left Speaker, Engr (Oba) Abdulwahab Ogunbiyi; received a plague from   Engr Sulaiman Ajuwon; Chairman,(NIMechE)  Lagos Chapter Engr  Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu;  Vice Chairman   (NIMechE)  Engr Bayo Erinle and others.

R-L …Oba, Eleku of Odo-Eku Isin, Kwara State, Engr (Oba) Abdulwahab Ogunbiyi; going through the Isin farm cultivator machine’ at the exhibition with him are  Engr Sulaiman Ajuwon;  Vice Chairman  (NIMechE)   Engr Bayo Erinle,  Chairman,(NIMechE)  Lagos Chapter Engr  Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu and others.

L-r… Treasurer,(NIMechE)  Lagos Chapter,  Engr (Mrs.) Opeyemi  Olaleye; General Secretary  Engr  Iyiola Olaoye; National Chairman Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers   (NIMechE )  Engr (Mrs.) Olufunmilade  Akingbagbohun; going through the exhibition stand, Chairman,(NIMechE)  Lagos Chapter.Engr  Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu;  Vice Chairman   (NIMechE)  Engr Bayo Erinle; Publicity Secretary, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers   (NIMechE )  Engr Ositadinma Okafor; Engr Gbenga Tanimowo and Engr Stella John-Taiwo.

National Chairman Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers   (NIMechE )  Engr (Mrs.) Olufunmilade  Akingbagbohun; (middle)    going through the ‘Isin farm cultivator machine’, Past Chairman, NSE, Ikeja branch, Engr. Charles Akintola, (3rd right) and others.

L-r… Chairman,(NIMechE)  Lagos Chapter Engr  Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu; Fellow Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE)  Engr Ganiyu Owolabi and Engr David Adeyeye.

Oba, Eleku of Odo-Eku Isin, Kwara State, Engr (Oba) Abdulwahab Ogunbiyi; Chairman,(NIMechE)  Lagos Chapter Engr  Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu; (both middle) and other members of  (NIMechE)   poses in a group picture with  ‘Isin farm cultivator machine’,   during the   (NIMechE )    Engineering week with Theme  ‘ the Role of Mechanical Engineering in National Assets Maintenance and Management ’  held in Lagos on 26/9/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

