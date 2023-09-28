Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Engineering Week held in Lagos

From 4th left Speaker, Engr (Oba) Abdulwahab Ogunbiyi; received a plague from Engr Sulaiman Ajuwon; Chairman,(NIMechE) Lagos Chapter Engr Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu; Vice Chairman (NIMechE) Engr Bayo Erinle and others.

R-L …Oba, Eleku of Odo-Eku Isin, Kwara State, Engr (Oba) Abdulwahab Ogunbiyi; going through the Isin farm cultivator machine’ at the exhibition with him are Engr Sulaiman Ajuwon; Vice Chairman (NIMechE) Engr Bayo Erinle, Chairman,(NIMechE) Lagos Chapter Engr Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu and others.

L-r… Treasurer,(NIMechE) Lagos Chapter, Engr (Mrs.) Opeyemi Olaleye; General Secretary Engr Iyiola Olaoye; National Chairman Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE ) Engr (Mrs.) Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; going through the exhibition stand, Chairman,(NIMechE) Lagos Chapter.Engr Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu; Vice Chairman (NIMechE) Engr Bayo Erinle; Publicity Secretary, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE ) Engr Ositadinma Okafor; Engr Gbenga Tanimowo and Engr Stella John-Taiwo.

National Chairman Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE ) Engr (Mrs.) Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; (middle) going through the ‘Isin farm cultivator machine’, Past Chairman, NSE, Ikeja branch, Engr. Charles Akintola, (3rd right) and others.

L-r… Chairman,(NIMechE) Lagos Chapter Engr Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu; Fellow Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Ganiyu Owolabi and Engr David Adeyeye.

Oba, Eleku of Odo-Eku Isin, Kwara State, Engr (Oba) Abdulwahab Ogunbiyi; Chairman,(NIMechE) Lagos Chapter Engr Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu; (both middle) and other members of (NIMechE) poses in a group picture with ‘Isin farm cultivator machine’, during the (NIMechE ) Engineering week with Theme ‘ the Role of Mechanical Engineering in National Assets Maintenance and Management ’ held in Lagos on 26/9/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

