Diocese of Lagos West (Anglican Communion), First Session of 9th Synod Opening Ceremonies held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r… Secretary To The State  Lagos State Government (SSG).  Barr. ‘Bimbola  Salu-Hundeyin; Bishop Diocese of Lagos   West The Rt  Rev. Dr. James Olusola Odedeji; his wife Dr (Mrs) Lydia Odedeji; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess  Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; during the opening ceremony of the 1st Session of the 9th Synod of the diocese of Lagos west  Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion held in Lagos on 17/5/2024.. .PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.  
L-r… Chancellor of the Diocese of Lagos West, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Hon. Justice Babasola Opeoluwa Ogunade ;  Secretary To The State  Lagos State Government (SSG).  Barr. ‘Bimbola  Salu-Hundeyin; Bishop Diocese of Lagos  West ,The Rt  Rev. Dr. James Olusola Odedeji; his wife Dr (Mrs) Lydia Odedeji.

L-r… Wife of the Bishop of Lagos west  (Anglican Communion) Dr (Mrs) Lydia Odedeji; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess  Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; Deputy Chancellor, Hon Justice Ayotunde Philips; Chief (Dr) Olusegun Osunkeye.

L-r…Secretary To The State  Lagos State Government (SSG). Barr. ‘Bimbola  Salu-Hundeyin; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess  Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; Ven Okunuga Kayode;  Mr Okeowo Oderinde.

Cross Section of the  Priest ,during the opening ceremony of the 1st Session of the 9th Synod of the diocese of Lagos west  Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion held in Lagos on 17/5/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

