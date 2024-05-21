NGA Recognizes Osagie Okunbor and Shell Nigeria for Exemplary Contributions to Nigeria’s Gas Development

The Nigerian Gas Association (‘NGA’) has recognized and expressed deep appreciation for the outstanding contributions of Mr. Osagie Okunbor, Managing Director of The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (‘SPDC’) and Country Chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria, towards the advancement of Nigeria’s gas sector.

This recognition came during a recent courtesy visit by the NGA’s Executive Council members to SPDC, during which Mr. Okunbor and Shell were commended for their pivotal role in collaborating with the Association on crucial advocacy and industry initiatives. This collaboration has significantly influenced the development and implementation of critical policies, laws, and regulations, vital to the growth of the gas sector in Nigeria.

Commenting on this, the President of the NGA, Mr Akachukwu Nwokedi lauded Mr Okunbor and Shell’s consistent support and active involvement in initiatives aimed at harnessing Nigeria’s vast gas reserves for commercialization.

“The NGA with the active support of key stakeholders has actively supported numerous significant gas industry initiatives such as the development of the Gas Master Plan, the creation of the Domestic Gas Pricing Framework, the implementation of the Nigerian Gas Transportation Network Code, the Gas Expansion programme, and input into the Petroleum Industry Act (‘PIA’) 2021 that have prioritized and incentivized investment in Nigerian gas. The NGA is charged with coordination of the Decade of Gas Secretariat which has been instrumental in advancing the Decade of Gas initiative towards reshaping the future of Nigeria’s gas sector. The NGA’s immediate past President, a senior Shell executive is the foundational director of the Decade of Gas secretariat.”

Mr. Okunbor appreciated the NGA’s unwavering focus and alignment on critical industry issues, noting that the Association has served as a disciplined platform for gas advocacy while remaining consistent with its objectives. He reaffirmed Shell’s commitment to supporting the NGA and actively contributing to unlocking the vast potential of gas in Nigeria.

Mr. Nwokedi reiterated the NGA’s commitment to becoming a leading resource centre for the gas industry, promoting investment opportunities in Nigeria’s gas sector through global advocacy and targeted industry forums/events. The NGA also aims to increase the participation of Nigerians across the gas value chain and enhance its strategic focus by relaunching the NGA Advisory Group. This group will play a crucial role in promoting sound gas policy formulation among regulatory stakeholders.

The NGA is determined in its drive to advance Nigeria’s gas and energy sector as well as promote Diversity Equity and Inclusion (‘DEI’) within it. The association strives for sustainable growth and inclusivity in the nation’s energy landscape through collaborative efforts with industry leaders like Mr. Osagie Okunbor and institutions like Shell.