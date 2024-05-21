Govt shuts unregistered private school in Anambra for flogging of pupil to coma

PAMELA EBOH Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh has announced the permanent closure of an unregistered private school in Mgbakwu, Awka North Local Government Area of the state following a teacher’s flogging that left an 8-year-pupil in coma.

Disclosing this to journalists in her office on Monday, the commissioner said she had invited the 30-year-old teacher, Faith Nwonye, and the proprietor of the school named, Landmark School to explain what led to the brutalization of the primary two pupil.

She said that the shutting of the school was not only based on the ugly incident but as a result of its illegality.

Chuma-Udeh expressed sadness over the development, lamenting that chances of the victim’s survival, who is currently on admission in hospital is 20 percent, according to the medical Doctor.

She described running of illegal school in the state as criminal, saying that beating a child can also be categorized as one too.

While warning that parents who are enrolling their children in illegal schools are doing so at their own peril, the Commissioner added, “We received this unfortunate incident from an illegal school in Mgbakwu that a child was beaten to coma over the weekend.

“On behalf of the State Government, we invited the proprietress of the illegal school as well as the teacher who purportedly beat the child.

“We’ve handed the matter to the police for further investigations, as we await Mr Governor’s directives.

“Meanwhile, the school is closed down indefinitely because it’s not supposed to exist in the first instance.

“Any parent who is enrolling his/her child in an illegal school is doing so at his/her own peril.

“To the proprietors of private schools, anyone running an unapproved school in Anambra is a criminal. It’s a criminal offense to run illegal school in the state.

“Whether the school is legal or not, it’s criminal to beat a child. According to the doctor, chances of survival of the child is 20%.

“As soon as the Police is done, the teacher will face other institutions against child rights. She’s going to have the full wrath of the law brought upon her over her actions.

“Anambra State abhors violence to children, women and any other person. It’s not part of this administration and Mr. Governor is against such.”