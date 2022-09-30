NASFAT trains 50 digital marketers to reduce youth unemployment

In order to reduce the rate of unemployment, Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society, NASFAT, an Islamic organization, has just completed a six-week digital marketing training for youths and Imams.

According to the Chief Missioner of the Society, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, the training was part of the Livelihood initiatives aimed at reducing the unemployment rate of Nigerian youths.

Imam Onike also explained that the training, which was coordinated by one of Africa’s leading Integrated Marketing Communications Agency, Wild Fusion Digital Center, came to an end on Tuesday, September 27,2022 with project presentation by the graduands and award of certificates.

The NASFAT Chief Missioner disclosed that 50 participants comprising Muslims and Christians that took part in the training held in Lagos were exposed to various branches of digital marketing such as Content Marketing, E-Mail marketing, Social Media Marketing, SMS Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation and Web Development.

He said the participants were also exposed to nine certifications in all the areas of focus.

Onike said NASFAT was poised to always complement the efforts of the government in reducing youth unemployment rate as well as youth restiveness by providing the teeming Nigerian youths and Imams with various job skills relevant to the nation’s development.

He added that this training initiative fitted perfectly with the livelihood component of the HELD (Health, Education, Livelihood and Da’wah) agenda of NASFAT.

Confirming that the 50 trained digital marketers would now be undertaking internship in companies to further strengthen their skills, Imam Onike implored employers of labour to seize the opportunity of engaging this ready-for-market and adequately certified group of digital marketers to help them improve the market presence, visibility and positioning of their companies and brand for improved sales.

