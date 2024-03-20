NAAT shutdown laboratories in UNIMAID, as it’s embarks on 3 days strike

AHMED MARi, Maidugurii

The National Association of Academics Technology (NAAT), University of Maidugurii chapter has embarked on 3 days warning strike to press home their demands..

The Branch chairman NAAT, University of Maidugurii Chapter, Comrade Yusuf Dalhatu while addressing journalists during a Rally at the Elkanemi Hall, University of Maidugurii on Wednesday said “The Union National Association Academic Technologists (NAAT)painfully embarked on an industrial action on the 21st day of March, 2022 to press home our demands:”

The NAAT said with commencement of 3 day strike all laboratories will be shut down, and there will be no conducting and teaching of practicals, no project works and no conducting of research.

He said “We want to thank God Almighty for the breath of life and also appreciate our esteemed but humble members, that despite the fasting periods have availed themselves for this press conference.”

Comrade Dalhatu said their demands include Full implementation of 2009 agreement, Payment of outstanding earned allowances, Release of enabling circular for career elongation for, implementation for CONTISS 14 and 15, Upgrade of obsolete equipment and improve the dilapidated,, structural state of laboratories in our citadel of higher learning, Re-negotiation of the aforementioned 2009 agreement..

” Following the intervention of well-meaning Nigerians, foremost, Right Honourable Speaker of the Ninth National Assembly Chief Femi Ghajabiamila, the cry of parents

and our students, the Union resolved to call off the lingering industrial action that lasted 5 months and 2 weeks, eventually the strike was called off on 25th of August

2022 with no meaningful progress.

Under the new dispensation of the father of our nation, the Chief advocate of renewed hope for Nigeria, our president Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and commander in Chief, who granted a waiver on non-payment of the withheld salary on the inception of his administration. As we speak this executive waiver has been refused to see the light of day”, the Chairman said.

He further said ” despite repeated subtle reminders, in form of written correspondencies from the Union, sadly the government remains insensitive to our plights. which left us with no choice than to embark on 3 day warning strike.”

“The Union unanimously decided to abide by the outcome of the Virtual conference held on the 13″ March, 2024, and the outcome of branch congress resolution held

on the 18th March, 2024. The branch has decided to embark on a three (3) day warning strike commencing from the 20 March, 2024, terminating on 22 March, 2024″, he said

The NAAT who staged a peaceful rally from Elkanemi Hall to Gate one carrying plycards with inscriptions ” pay us our outstanding 5 half months salary” , No discrimination in our institution, ” Our members are dying ” as mong others chanting solidary songs.