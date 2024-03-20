Fire razes four-storey building in Lagos, rescue operation ongoing

Ibrahim Quadri

A four-storey residential building at No 47 Dosunmu Street, Lagos Island has been engulfed by fire today which has spread to other nearby structures.

The intensity of the fire has led to the collapse of the storey building.

According to a statement by Permanent Secretary Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, the immediate cause of the fire was due to a power surge after electricity was restored.

Rescue operation is currently ongoing.

The statement read, “A 4-storey building used as residential building and shops for sale of fabrics was engulfed by fire at the aforementioned address at about 7:01am, today, Wednesday, 20th March, 2024.

“Further investigation revealed that the immediate cause of the fire was due to a power surge after electricity was restored.

“The fire which started at No. 47 Dosunmu Street, escalated to four buildings at No 45, No. 47, No. 49A and No. 49B at Dosunmu Street, Lagos Island. The building at No. 47 collapsed as a result of the impact of the fire.

“The responders are currently combating the fire to prevent further escalation to other adjoining buildings.

“The LASEMA Response team at Lekki alongside LRU Fire, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Federal Fire Men, Nigerian Ports Authority Fire men, LASAMBUS Officials, LNSC officials, CBD crew and Nigeria Police Force are all responders present at the scene of the incident under the supervision of the Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties and IGR, Mr Gbenga Oyerinde”