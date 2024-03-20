Senate moves to immortalize Late Olubadan by naming a C’ttee Room after him

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday at plenary resolved to name one of its Committee rooms , after the Late Olubadan of Ibadan Land , Oba Lekan Balogun .

Recall that Oba Lekan Balogun died on Friday , March 15, 2024 at the University College Hospital ( UCH) Ibadan at age 81 after a brief illness, two years after ascending the throne on March 11, 2022.

Senate’s resolution on immortalization of the late monarch , was sequel to a motion sponsored to that effect by Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Ali ( APC Oyo South) .

Senator Ali in his motion , informed the Senate that the late Olubadan was a leader per excellence and , community developer and service – driven politician which culminated into his election as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 1999 to 2003 .

” The late Olubadan was a man of peace and custodian of culture and values of the Yoruba people . “, he added .

The two other Senators from Oyo State , Yinus Akintunde ( Central) and Addulfai Buhari ( North) , also contributed to debate on the motion by informing the Senate on how the late Monarch , impacted positively on the lives of those who came across him while alive.

Specifically , Senator Buhari said the book written by the late monarch , titled : ” Arrogance of Power “, given him in 2003 when he won election into the House of Representatives , has helped him a lot , not to get disconnected from people who elected him into National Assembly over the years .

The Minority Leader , Senator Abba Moro ( PDP Benue South ) , also eulogized the virtues of the late monarch in his contribution to the motion .

The Senate accordingly after debates on the motion , adopted all the prayers sought for as resolutions , one of which is to immortalize the late monarch by naming one of the Senate Committee rooms after him .

It also accordingly held a minute silence in honour of the late Olubadan .

In his remarks , the President of the Senate , Godswill Akpabio , urged Senator Abdulfatai Buhari to make available , copies of ” Arrogance of Power”, authored by the deceased, to all Senators , in guiding them aright at all times .