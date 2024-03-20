Champion Newspapers Limited
NASS extends implementation of 2023 budget to June 30

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

National Assembly has extended the implementation of the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Act from 31st March, 2024 to 30th June, 2024.

The Senate had earlier extended the life span of the N21.8 trillion 2023 budget from 31st December 2023 to March 31, 2024.

The extension of the budget lifeline followed the Second reading of the bill read by the Senate leader, Bamidele Michael Opeyemi (Ekiti Central).

Bamidele said the release of capital component of the budget to the MDAs is unlikely to be utilize before March 31, 2023 if it is not extended.

“I therefore urged the Senate to amend the 2023 budget implementation to June June 31st,” Bamidele said and the Senate extended the budget lifeline.

