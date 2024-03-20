2 years in office : Soludo did 8 years project in 2 years – ATDA chairman

Phil Okose, Onitsha

As congratulatory messages continue to inundate Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s office for marking two years in office, the chairman of Amalgamated Tyre Dealers’ Association, (ATDA), Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, Chief Charles Ikedi, disclosed that what successive administrations achieved in eight years were achieved by Soludo in just two years of his four years tenure.

He said that as a result of this gigantic achievements in just two years there is hope of doubling the achievements in the next two years and by implication the governor is now a sellable product that does not need advertisement.

“He is a blessing to Anambrarians, do we count on security, roads, education, employment, name it, a lot of them that he did in two years.

To tell you the truth, the impression portrayed by the people about Soludo showed that they are very happy with him.

” I would have given him 100 per cent for all these achievements but because there must be a Judas, my market and I are giving him 98 per cent.

“I want to advise those that hate good things because naturally saddists exist, that anytime you see your brother doing good things, kindly support him. There is peace and joy in Anambra state now, everybody should join hands and support our Governor for his good work in Anambra,” he pleaded.

On the part of traders the market boss reiterated that what the governor is doing for them are uncountable disclosing that they have vowed to partner with him and to give him all their votes come 2025 gubernatorial election.

” All the good things that traders lost during successive administrations, we traders are recovering them with the aid of the incumbent government. On employment no discrimination or nepotism, he puts round peg in a round hole. Chief Evarist Uba, Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Markets, and ASMATA PG, Hon. Humphrey Anuna, are instances of what I am saying as the duo are veterans in trade and markets.

“These two personalitie joined hands together and amended markets in Anambra state. Now there is peace and progress in the market, everything is moving accordingly, nothing like trouble in the markets, all the markets in the state are calm, we traders are very happy with our working governor.

“My prayer for governor is long life and prosperity, the wisdom given to him to make Anambra state as one of the best states in Nigeria must be achieved. He should not relent in his effort to take the state to the next level, he pleaded.