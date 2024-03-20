Anambra NSCDC Commandant reads riot act to new recruits

Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Anambra State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Mr. Maku Olatunde, has read riot act to 19 newly passed out recruits reminding them of the need to see their job as call to national service and not for selfish interest even as he charged them to work hard, stay humble and enjoy a promising career in NSCDC.

Maku stated this during the ceremonial presentation of certificate of training to the new entrants into the job after successful completion of six months basic induction program.

Commandant Maku congratulated the officers on behalf of the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR , on their resilience during training till the passing out parade and offered advice as they embarked on their new careers on the importance of always doing what is right.

” I want to congratulate you and once more welcome you into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. If you want to go far in this job, you must have a vision as to where you want to go from here having successfully completed your training.

“Work hard, stay humble , obey lawful instructions, make a commitment now that no one can compromise you, most importantly do not lose your empathy for members of the public ” he said.

The NSCDC state boss reminded the new recruits of the importance of being a part of the community they serve and stressed the importance of listening and interacting with members of the public to aid in moving the community forward.

According to the State NSCDC Public Relations Officer, PRO, Mr. Okadigbo Edwin, (SC), during the ceremony, Maku highlighted the importance of maintaining public trust and confidence in the NSCDC through professionalism, respect for human rights, integrity, dedication and excellence.

He quoted the Commandant as saying, ” You should realise that this job is a service to the public. Members of the public have high expectations of the NSCDC to discharge their duty diligently but their expectations should be no higher than the standards you demand of yourselves.

“Trust is difficult to gain and easily lost, and your actions and inactions actions of security are under intense public scrutiny, you must therefore demonstrate beyond every reasonable doubt your passion and dedication honestly serve the populace and the nation at large” he concluded.

The ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Commandant Steve Ikeorha; Command 2ic, Deputy Commandant Akaachia Godwin, Acting HOD Ops, Deputy Commandant Amadi Kate; HOD Welfare, Assistant Commandant Ejike Ike; HOD Training, and Assistant Commandant Fidelia Enunwe, Head of Pension Unit.