Ondo governorship polls: INEC to CSOs “No observation report, no accreditation”

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Ahead of the Saturday 16th November 2024 governorship election in Ondo state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned election observers to present their Observation Report as a prerequisite for being considered for accreditation to participate at the polls.

While addressing participants at the quarterly consultative meetings for the year 2024, and in consultations with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), in Abuja on Wednesday, the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stressed the need for all election observers to submit their report to the commission to enable them to get accreditation for the coverage.

“I want to reassure you that INEC will continue to partner with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs). We appreciate the observations and recommendations contained in your election observation reports,” he added.

According to Yakubu, “Some of the reforms and innovations introduced by the Commission over the years draw from your observation reports.

“However, while many of you have submitted your reports, some accredited observers are yet to do so for the general election, supplementary elections, off-cycle elections, bye-elections and re-run elections.

“May I therefore seize this opportunity to remind those who are yet to submit their observation reports that it is mandatory to do so being one of the conditions for eligibility to observe future elections.

“Going forward, the Commission will operate strictly on the policy of “No Observation Report, No Accreditation”.

He appealed to CSOs to engage with political parties and observe their primaries ahead of the election.

“I urge Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to engage with Political Parties and observe their primaries just as you engage with INEC and deploy observers to the main election conducted by the Commission.

“By doing so, you will strengthen your advocacy for inclusivity for groups such as women, youths and Persons with Disability (PwD) that are under-represented in elective offices at National and State level.

On the upcoming Ondo State governorship election, the INEC chairman urged Political Parties to commence their primaries for the Governorship election in the next two weeks, adding that about Sixteen Political Parties have indicated interest in participating in the election.

He noted that about 18 Political Parties conducted their primaries monitored by the Commission in Edo state.

“Going by the provision of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election, Political Parties have 20 days from 4th March 2024 to upload the list and personal particulars of their candidates to our dedicated web portal.

“As of this morning, eight Parties have done so. We expect the other Parties to do so before the deadline of 6 pm on 24th March 2024 when the portal automatically shuts down.

“Thereafter, the Commission will publish the personal particulars of the candidates (Form EC9) on 31st March 2024 for public scrutiny as required by law,” he explained.