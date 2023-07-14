My prayer is to die same day with my wife – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said he would like to be called to heaven the same day with his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Adeboye made this known in a post while celebrating his wife, who turned 75 on Thursday.

The cleric stated that the greatest blessing God bestowed upon him is his wife.

Adeboye on Twitter wrote: “Besides the salvation of my soul and the baptism in the Holy Spirit, the greatest blessing bestowed upon me by the Lord is my wife, @pastorfoluadeboye.

Adeboye warned that anyone who dares to harm his wife will face divine retribution.

“It is well-known that anyone who dares to harm her will face divine retribution. Many are unaware of the incredible extent of her compassion, generosity, and care for others.

“From the moment she chose to spend her life with me, she has stood by my side through thick and thin. One of my fervent prayers is for both of us to be taken home together when the time comes.

“We have special, endearing names for each other. I invite everyone to join me in celebrating this remarkable woman by joyfully shouting “Hallelujah” wherever you may be. Happy birthday, my beloved @pastorfoluadeboye.”

