Uzodimma: Upgrade of Alvan Ikoku College of Education to University dear to Imo people

VICTOR DURUAMAKU

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has told an Assessment team from the Federal Ministry of Education (FMoE), National Universities Commission (NUC), National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), on the upgrade of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri to a University, that the project is dear to Imo people.

He said the people are not just interested in the upgrade but are excited about it.

Welcoming the team at the New EXCO Chambers Government House, Owerri on Friday, the Governor thanked the assessment team from the federal government and prayed that their recommendations will be consistent with the desires and expectations of the people of Imo State.

Governor Uzodimma recalled how he got two letters from the federal government on the approval for Federal University Teaching Hospital from the Federal Medical Centre Owerri and another on the upgrade of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education to Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, and the excitement that greeted the announcement when he communicated the good news to the people of Imo State.

He said they have been waiting for the consummation of both ideas and assured the team that the Government and people of Imo State will do whatever is expected of them to ensure a smooth running and implementation of the upgrade in line with their assessment.

“The Government and people of Imo State are ready to provide them,” the Governor assured.

Earlier, the team Leader, a Director from the Federal Ministry of Education, Dr. Mrs. Uche Uba, had informed that they were in Imo State “to carry out a comprehensive audit on the present status of the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education for upgrade to a University status.”

She also explained that the audit includes “the physical structures, the academic structures, and any other thing that will enhance and support the upgrade of such nature.”

Dr. Uba said that they had finished with their assignment and thought it wise to inform the Governor about what they came to do before returning to Abuja to submit their report.

Those from Abuja were accompanied on the visit to the Governor by the Provost, Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Dr. Mrs. Stella Ngozi Lemchi, and her Principal Officers.

The Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, the Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Barr. C. O. C. Akaolisa, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. JohnCliff Nwadike, the former Minister of Education, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Nana Opiah and other members of the State Executive Council joined the Governor to receive the visitors.