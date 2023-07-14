Perm Sec commences familiarization tour of Mines , Steel Agencies

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, MMSD, Dr. Mary Ogbe, has commenced a familiarization tour to some of the Ministry’s Agencies within Abuja in order to have a holistic view of their programmes and activities to enhance the Mining Sector for national development.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the Ministry Mr Alaba Balogun to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

She kicked off the tour with visits to the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientists (COMEG) and Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA).

Speaking at the various Agencies, the Permanent Secretary commended the utmost dedication being put in place to ensure the effective discharge of their assigned mandates to realize the economic diversification agenda of the federal government. She also emphasized the need for agencies under the Ministry to collaborate with one another for the common goal of national development.

Furthermore, Dr. Ogbe seized the opportunity of the facility tour to exhort the Director- Generals to collaborate with their supervising Ministry in order to change the narrative of the Mining industry.

To this end, the Permanent Secretary assured of the unalloyed support of the Ministry to the Agencies to enable them to reach higher heights; that will positively impact national growth and development of the citizenry.

Earlier in their respective address at the occasion, the Chief Executives of the Agencies appreciated the kind gesture of the Permanent Secretary, for making out time from her tight schedule to visit.

They unanimously highlighted the statutory functions of their Agencies and achieved milestones: as well as solicited the support of the Ministry to ameliorate the challenges bedeviling their efforts towards the development of their agencies.

