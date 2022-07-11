Muslim-Muslim Ticket:Reaction Trails Tinubu’s Choice Of Running Mate

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Following the open declaration of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu about his choice of running come 2023 general elections, reaction triggered such decision.

Recall, on Sunday Tinubu named the former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shattima as his running mate to beat the electoral umpire INEC timeline of 16th July, 2022, given to political parties for the replacement or substitution of running mate or deputy.

However, what appears of great concern is the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC despite calls within the ranks and file of the society to Jettisoned the idea but ruling party remain adamant.

Speaking with Daily Champion on the development, sunday in Jos Plateau State capital, a group under the aegis of “APC Patriot” express worry about the chances of the party’s winning 2023 presidency.

The group coordinator, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu who spoke with our correspondent said though the presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows the reason why but as a party critical stakeholders we to said the truth.

According to him, ” even though Tinubu made reference to Abiola in 1993 when picked Baba Gana Kingebe as his running mate (Muslim-Muslim), saying it is not the first time such is happening.

” He may be about his decision but then, looking at peculiarity of Nigeria now you can’t compare with what transpired in 1993. Nigeria is a circular Nation, and what we need now is that inclusivity (carry every body along).

“But for someone to decide on what the majority population kicked against it severally it portends danger to the party”, Aliyu stated.