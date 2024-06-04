Minimum wage: Labour grounds economic activities nationwide

Ibrahim Quadri , Daniel Dauda, Jos, Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt , Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo , GBENGA OLARINOYE, ILORIN, Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

The nationwide industrial action embarked upon Monday by the organized Labour Unions, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), has grounded economic activities in every state of the nation.

However, In furtherance of it’s ongoing strike, the Organised Labour Unions have shut down the national grid, resulting in black out nationwide.

General Manager, Public Affairs, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN),

Ndidi Mbah, confirmed this in a statement, saying the national grid shut down occurred at about 2.19 am this morning, 3rd June 2024.

“At about 1:15 am this morning, the Benin Transmission Operator under the Independent System Operations unit of TCN reported that all operators were driven away from the control room and that staff that resisted were beaten while some were wounded in the course of forcing them out of the control room and without any form of control or supervision, the Benin Area Control

“Center was brought to zero. Other transmission substations that were shut down, by the Labour Union include the Ganmo,

“Benin, Ayede, Olorunsogo, Akangba and Osogbo Transmission Substations. Some transmission lines were equally opened due to the ongoing activities of the labour union,” Mbah stated.

On the power generating side, Mbah said power generating units from different generating stations were forced to shut down some units of their generating plants, the Jebba Generating Station was forced to shut down one of its generating units while three others in the same substation subsequently shut down on very high frequency. “The sudden forced load cuts led to high frequency and system instability, which eventually shut down the national grid at 2:19 am.

“At about 3.23 am, however, TCN commenced grid recovery, using the Shiroro Substation to attempt to feed the transmission lines supplying bulk electricity to the Katampe Transmission Substation. The situation is such that the labour Union is still obstructing grid recovery nationwide.

“We will continue to make effort to recover and stabilize the grid to enable the restoration of normal bulk transmission of electricity to distribution load centres nationwide,” Mbah stated.

Meanwhile, The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterparts on Monday, shutdown the National Assembly following the on-going indefinite strike.

Scores of workers were prevented from gaining access to the national assembly complex, leaving most of them stranded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the unions blocked the main gate to the entrance of assembly.

Some of the workers who came as early as 6:00 a.m. were shocked to discover that the union members were already on ground to prevent possible entrance by workers.

NAN reports that some aides to the lawmakers made fruitless efforts to explain to the members of the union that they were not part of the strike.

Some of the Aides explained to the union that they could not have joined the strike, and therefore should not be prevented from doing their job.

However, one of the members of the union who refused to disclose his name said the strike affected everybody and insisted.

A contractor who works inside the assembly complex was also prevented along with his co-workers.

The union members out of anger told the contractor that they were fighting in the interest of all workers, while urging them to show understanding of workers’ predicament.

NAN reports that bank officials had a hectic moment explaining to the union why they should be allowed into the complex, but their explanation fell on deaf ears.

The labour unions vowed that they would not be allowed into the complex until their demands were met.

NAN reports that the unions had issued a June 3 ultimatum to the government if it failed to meet its demand for a new minimum wage.

As at the time of filing this report, both the government and the unions had not agreed on an acceptable minimum wage

.Stay at home, labour tells Nigerians

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advised workers across the country to stay at home as organised labour begins an indefinite industrial strike action yesterday.

Efforts to call off the strike proved abortive after leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) tried to sway labour unions in a last minute meeting on Sunday.

“We are on strike! Nigeria workers, stay at home. Yes to a living wage; no to a starvation wage,” NLC posted via X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “Victory comes by struggle, a living wage is possible”.

In the emergency meeting with leadership of NASS, organised labour said that the strike will continue until the organs of the various labour unions meet to deliberate on the various proposals presented.

According to Festus Osifo, President of TUC:

“There are conditions given to us by our NEC (National Executive Council). We would have been much more happier if this [yesterday] evening we had a great understanding that by tomorrow morning (Monday) we sign off issues on the minimum wage.

“As at the last meeting, we were very close to signing off on the minimum wage. Close in the sense that if the figures were right, it is to just prepare a report and sign. It is not something that is that lengthy anymore.

“But we have listened to them. We will take their pleas to our organs and we will have an organs meeting, taking what they have promised and the pleas that they have made to our organs.

“For now, we do not have the powers to call off the industrial action. So, the industrial action will continue while we will have a conversation with our respective organs as soon as possible,” he added.

Also, in Lagos; In compliance with the national body’s directive, members of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Lagos State chapter on Monday shut the gate of the State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, cordoning off the entire premises from workers gaining access.

NLC had declared indefinite strike over failure by the Federal Government to implement the Minimum Wage.

The striking workers gathered as early as 7.30 am and locked the access gates into the Secretariat, thereby, preventing vehicular movement into the premises.

Workers who were being conveyed to their offices in government staff bus were turned back by labour leaders and told to go back home, as roads leading to the state secretariat, Alausa and other major roads were barricaded by the Union leaders.

Daily Champion gathered that the action was supervised by armed security personnel of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS of the Lagos State Police Command, to prevent any possible breakdown of law and order or possible hijack by miscreants.

The premises shut comprises of Governor’s office, his deputy, the state House of Assembly, Ministries, Departments, some agencies among other businesses.

One of the workers, who craved anonymity, said, though he reported for work despite warning by the union leaders being circulated earlier via a platform just to see if he could gain access but was prevented.

He said messages are circulating on the platform directing workers to stay off from the office and stay at home.

Workers of the Lagos Internal Revenue Service, LIRS who resumed for work at Alausa were chased away by the union leaders.

The major roads in the state recorded low traffic on Monday compared to other Mondays which was very busy and heavy traffic would be recorded.

In some places visited, some traders also refused to open their shops while only few traders were seen trading in some markets, this could be as a result of fear of being attacked by hoodlums, who might capitalised on the industrial action to loot the wares of the traders.

It was also gathered that the state chairman, NLC, Mrs Funmi Sessi, who monitored the compliance of the strike was seen directing officers to effectively man the gates and prevent any worker or motorist from entering the premises.

Sessi was also captured in a video, fuming and blaming governments for being insensitive to plights of Nigerian workers in the face of harsh economic situation of the country.

She also directed officers to proceed to other public offices in the state such as: courts, electricity branches, among others to ensure compliance of the strike order.

In Jos; The nationwide industrial action embarked upon Monday by the organized Labour Unions, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), has grounded economic activities in Plateau state.

Daily Champion correspondent who went round Jos metropolis to monitor the situation, observed there were low turn out of customers in the market.

It was also learned that both public and private workforce including financial institutions such as Banks were locked and key due to strike action.

Recalled the organized Labour are demanding for N615,000 minimum wage and also for government revert its decision on electricity kilowatts.

Speaking to newsmen at Joseph Gomwalk State Secretariat in Jos, vice chairman NLC Plateau State chapter, Comrade Sunday Akinfola confirmed enforcement was in compliance with National Secretariat directive.

According to him, “Our minimum wage now is over due since 5 years ago that were enjoyed only the N30,000, and when you look at it what were been passing through today is not commensurate with the living wages of the Nigerian workers.

“We have two basic reasons why we have gathered here this morning today and not only in Plateau but across the Nation.

“The first reason is the issue of hike in the electricity when they just woke up one day they tell us that the price of the unit has changed to 250 kilowatts. So we decide to protested against that about two weeks ago. Telling them they should go back to revert to the former price. And they promised given to us is that they will go back to do something and Labour stand on point that before the end of May we want to see the result. As of today there is no result because they remained adamant.

“Then come to the issue of the minimum wage, they have remained silence over the negotiations. Yes agreed that there was a committee set up to look into the minimum wage of a thing and the Labour also given them a proposal.

“And before we come up with the proposal some appraisal have already take out across the 37 because Abuja is inclusive that let us look it and weight it critically, that how much can we call it a living wages? How much would government continue to avoid of paying us the wages?

“What we did is that we sent out a form for appraisal to do all this things which we did and get across to every body. After filling it each state up a committee to look into that and when we came up with a report to tell them that okay this is the certain amount that we can start from where we used our salary form both for food, accommodation, feeding, transportation through and fore from office.

“So we collected all this things and forwarded to our National Secretariat and National Secretariat also did the same thing by setting up a committee to look into that, and that gave us a result that now we have seen it N615, 000 could be manageable.

“When were talking about a living wages N615,000 cannot because all of us knows how much are paying for accommodations, students school fees. So we now sent the proposal to government suppressingly, crazy attitude when their now sitting with us their now telling us N48,000. How much does it cost them to fuel their vehicles? How much does it cost them to feed their domestic animals? Are we animals? Monkey they work Baboon they chop…. It is high time the Nigerian workers are saying No to this policies of inhumane that they are doing to us…..

“The resources of Nigeria came out from the sweat of Nigerian workers.”

Comrade Akinfola vow to ensure hundred percent enforcement on Tuesday.

Ebonyi ;There was total shutdown of economic and commercial activities as banks, courts, Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other government offices were under lock and key in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State following the ongoing nationwide strike by the organized labour unions.

Our Correspondent who went round the Abakaliki metropolitan area report that workers were no where to be found as they couldn’t have assess to their offices across the MDAs in the state.

The National High Rights Commission (NHRC), National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), among other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) locked up their offices at the Federal Secretariat in the state.

When contacted on telephone, the Nigeria Labour Congress Chairman in Ebonyi, Professor Ogugua Egwu said the compliance by the workers was beyond 90 per cent in the state.

“Compliance by the workers for the strike is beyond 90 per cent in Ebonyi State. Our team is moving about to monitor compliance of labour force in Ebonyi State.

“The courts and Secretariat in our state are not functioning. Some banks opened but we asked their management to close them immediately and they have complied without delay.

“In government house, some workers maybe allowed to avoid being sacked but in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs, no worker is allowed to stay in their offices.”

Also, the Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, TUC in Ebonyi, Comrade Chidi Igboji said the compliance of labour force in the state showed that nobody was happy with their present condition in the country.

Igboji, however, advised state labour force to stay at home waiting when the organized labour would order for the call off of the strike if their plights is addressed by government.

@@@

Kwara: There was partial compliance with the directive of the national leadership of the Nigeria Labor Congress and Trade Union Congress to embark on the national wide strike action over the minimum wage imbroglio with the federal government.

But the leadership of the NLC and the TUC assured that there will be total compliance with the strike action in the state by tuesday.

The Kwara Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Muritala Saheed -Olayinka warned workers in the state to continue to comply with the ongoing nationwide strike as Tuesday would be very tough in his territory.

Olayinka gave the warning in Ilorin on Monday while speaking to journalists in his office.

The chairman said NLC and TUC would embark on a strict and rigid picketing on Tuesday to deal with strike violators.

His words: “Tomorrow will be very tough. We are going out for picketing and no mercy for violators.

” Tomorrow will not smile in Kwara territory. Irrespective of your rank, be you Permanent Secretary, Director or whatever you call yourself. We will storm offices and punish violators,” he said.

According to him, the picketing team has gone out on Monday and returned earlier to further strategies for Tuesday.

The chairman said Kwara workers adhere strictly to the strike as there is huge success recorded in level of compliance despite being the first day.

He urged the government to do the needful and listen to the yearnings of workers, adding that workers are tired of their take home and needed an improved package to survive.

” We know how much Senators,House of Representatives and Political appointees are earning. Government should act fast and give workers what they deserve,” he added

On his part, the State Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Abdulrahman Onikijipa said there is a strong cordiality between Kwara NLC/TUC as they were both fighting the same course.

” In Kwara ,we TUC are stretching our cordiality to NLC in ensuring we achieve same goal of improved workers welfare,” he said.

He advised the government to urgently intervene in the matter and pay a wage that is worth the sacrifice of the workers to the nation.

Onikijipa also advised NLC /TUC members to look up to the leadership of the union and not step beyond the leadership directives.

Osogbo :The industrial action directed by the organized labour congress experienced a high level of compliance as the government secretariat, power stations, public schools, and commercial banks were all shut, in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Our correspondent, who monitored compliance with the strike directive within Osogbo, observed the presence of security operatives at the government secretariat and the Osogbo Regional Transmission Company.

Speaking to journalists at the entrance to the premises, Musibau Okunloye, Chairman, Lagos Generation and Transmission Council, enjoined the Federal Government to do more to cater for workers’ welfare.

He said, “Well, my appeal to the federal government is just the same as what the Nigeria Labour Congress and TUC have said. They should listen to Labor. Labour is a force to be reckoned with.

“But in Nigeria today, we are seeing, labour being treated badly. So they should consider labour first in any policy that they want to come up with. This action will have a ripple effect on the economy.

Meanwhile, the former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, from 1978 to 1984, Comrade Hassan Sunmonu, during an interview with newsmen, emphasized the need for government at all levels to reduce the cost of governance by 50 percent to improve the nation’s economy and to make life bearable for the masses.

He held that Labour should not take less than N100,000 as the new minimum wage for civil servants, urging the Federal Government to review the price of petroleum products downward.

However, the chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Osun Chapter, Christophe Arapasopo, noted that the directive was for all workers to stay at home and away from their offices, adding that there would be no form of rally or protest.

He disclosed that a monitoring and enforcement committee had been set up to go around to ensure that the directive was fully complied with.

Rivers:The day one of the nationwide strike action declared by Organised Labour, under the aegis of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) recorded total compliance in Rivers State.

Daily Champion correspondent who visited some areas in Port Harcourt reports that the strike action paralyzed commercial, academic and economic activities in Rivers state on Monday.

Our correspondent observed that workers at the State Secretariat, who went to work could not gain access into the complex as both the entrance and exit gates were locked.

Judicial workers and lawyers in the state were also stranded as all courts, both State and Federal were also shut.

Activities at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa were halted as airport workers under the aegis of the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) blocked all access into the airport for vehicles.

This left passengers stranded, forcing some of them to come down from their vehicles and trek into the airport, while Port Harcourt bound printed hardcopies of National Dailies were all stocked in the airport.

Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals, Emmanuel Akagha, told newsmen that, though passengers were still being allowed into the airport because the road leading to the airport connects some communities, but there is no checking-in or boarding allowed.

It was also observed that commercial banks in the state joined the strike, as all banks visited around Olu-Obasanjo road, Mile 1 & 2 areas and Ikwerre road axis in the state were under lock and key, leaving their customers stranded.

One of the stranded bank customers who traveled from Rundele community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State to Port Harcourt to rectify some challenges in his account in Port Harcourt expressed disappointment over the N4000 transportation he had wasted as a result of the strike.

“I spent over N4000 in transportation from my place to this bank, only to find that they are on strike. I am confused and I don’t know what to do. I did not have any idea of this strike, otherwise I would not have come here today.

“Now I will have to pay another transportation to go back home and wait till any day the strike is called off.”

Public primary and secondary schools in the state, including tertiary institutions also showed total compliance with the strike action.

Primary school pupils and students of government secondary schools who had already gotten to the various schools, were asked by the teachers to return home, except those sitting for the ongoing West African Examination Council, WAEC, across the continent.

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED), Company was not also left out of the demonstration, as labour unions had shutdown the national electric grid inline with the nationwide industrial action.

Ibadan :Some passengers trying to board flights from Ibadan airport, Alakia to Abuja were, on Monday, stranded due to the nationwide strike embarked upon by Nigerian workers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the main entrance of the airport was under lock and key, while no vehicular movement was allowed into the airport premises.

NAN also reports that the chopper carrying the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun, was billed to land at the airport on Monday morning, with the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Adebola Hamzat, scheduled to welcome him.

However, Hamzat’s convoy, which was almost denied access to the airport, was later allowed in to pick the I-G.

Speaking with NAN, one of the stranded passengers at the airport, Mrs. Bolanle Ehinfun, said the strike should have been prevented by the Federal Government because the organised labour had given them enough time.

Ehinfun, a retired banker, said that she had been at the airport since 8 a.m., saying that she spent about N10,000 on her transportation to the place.

“Now, they are saying the flight is cancelled due to the strike and this will cost me another N10,000 to go back home.

“I have also spent N5,000 on feeding at the airport before they announced the cancellation of the flight.

“Government is not considering the masses”, she said.

Ehinfun, who noted that the strike had disrupted many businesses, said government should have considered the implication of the industrial action and prevent it.

Also speaking, one of the passengers who preferred anonymity, said she was going to Abuja for a training-the-trainer programme on Citizens’ Mobility and Mortality in Nigeria.

The passenger said that the programme could not start because he was the master trainer and could not go.

He said though the organised labour had a point on their demands for the new minimum wage, they should not have shut down the airport and other essential services.

“The N60,000 minimum wage proposed by the Federal Government is too small; even N100,000 is small”, he said.

Edo:Economic activities in Benin were paralysed on Monday following the indefinite nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Union (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that banks, federal establishments, state Ministries, Departments and Agencies did not open in compliance with the declared strike.

Air passengers were also observed stranded while the gate leading to the Benin Airport was under lock and key.

A statement by the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Emmanuel Osodeke, directed its branches nationwide to join the strike as an affiliate member of NLC.

In compliance, ASUU Chairman, University of Benin (UNIBEN), Mr Ray Chikogu, directed its members to join the strike.

“We have now received an official directive from our national secretariat to join the NLC indefinite nationwide strike over the failure of the Federal Government (FG) to conclude the upward review of the national minimum wage and reverse the hike in electricity tariff.

“We consequently direct all comrades at the ASUU UNIBEN branch to comply fully with immediate effect.

“While the strike lasts, there shall be no teaching, supervision, conduct of any examination, attendance of board or senate meetings”, Chikogu said.

Also, ASUU chairman, Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Mr Cyril Onogbosele, told newsmen that the strike was total, adding that all academic activities had been grounded in the institution.

A visit to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) showed that some workers resumed work, while they waited for further directives from the various unions in the hospital.

Patients were, however, still being attended to at the time of the visit on Monday.

A few workers were also observed rendering skeletal services to some patients at the Edo Specialist Hospital.

According to the Edo Chairman of TUC, Comrade Peter Asemota, organised labour has many demands that have not been met.

Asemota ascribed the strike to the inability of the FG to meet the N495,000 minimum wage and review the hike in electricity tariff.

He noted that the union arrived at N495,000 due to the high cost of commodity prices and hardship in the country, saying that the FG was insisting on N60,000.

He explained that the union had to obey the national directive in the state despite the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage approved by the state Governor.

“We are in solidarity with the Edo State Government, but this is a national directive from the national and we have to comply,” he said.

FG begs NLC, TUC to suspend strike

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has appealed to Organised Labour to call off the ongoing strike and return to the negotiation table in the best interest of the country.

Idris, who was accompanied by the Minister of State for Labour, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, made the call at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday.

“This is a heartfelt and deeply considered appeal to the Labour Unions to continue along the path of negotiations with the Federal and State Governments, under the auspices of the Tripartite Committee that has been established to fashion out a new, realistic minimum wage for the Nigerian people.

“As Government, we are desirous of a peaceful outcome, and we will do everything to make this happen. Yesterday, the leadership of the National Assembly met with the Unions. Today, we have offered another invitation to the Unions, to meet with us and continue our discussions.

“We will continue to engage, and continue to make ourselves readily available in the context of these negotiations on behalf of the Nigerian people,” he said.

The Minister reiterated government’s position that Labour’s current proposal of N494,000, which translates into an annual wage bill of 9.5 Trillion Naira for the Federal Government of Nigeria alone is unrealistic and capable of crippling the Nigerian economy, by leading to massive job losses especially in the private sector.

Idris said the Federal Government has a responsibility to strike a measured and realistic balance, through collective bargaining, in its effort to arrive at a new minimum wage for Nigerians.

The Minister said the desire of President Tinubu to improve the living conditions of Nigerians goes beyond increase in minimum wage as several policies have been enacted to put more money into the pockets of Nigerians

He said the National Consumer Credit Scheme and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) are additional significant demonstrations of President Tinubu’s determination to bring relief to the people of Nigeria.

“We want the Labour Unions to understand that the relief that Nigerians are expecting, and that they fully deserve, will not come only in the form of increased wages. It will also come as efforts to reduce the cost of living, and to ensure that more money stays in the pockets of Nigerians.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) is firmly committed to doing what is right, reasonable and sustainable regarding these minimum wage negotiations. We call on the Labour Unions to reciprocate this gesture in the interest of the nation,” he said.

.NMA seeks speedy resolution as activities paralyse at LASUTH

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has urged the Federal Government to urgently address the concerns of workers towards ending the ongoing nationwide strike.

Dr Babajide Saheed, NMA Chairman Lagos Zone, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on June 3 embarked on an indefinite nationwide industrial action over lack of consensus on a new minimum wage and the hike in electricity tariff.

Saheed said that NMA Lagos was in solidarity with the NLC/TUC to press for a living wage for Nigerian workers, noting that the hardship in the country had increased morbidity and mortality among citizens.

“The hardship caused by the ill motivated and anti-masses policy of the government is affecting everyone, including medical doctors.

“The sudden removal of fuel subsidies, the monetary policy of foreign exchange that’s not working, the increasing inflation that’s affecting prices of food, drugs, medical equipment and all other items are major concerns.

“The number of doctors leaving the country is even increasing as doctors find it difficult to feed themselves three square meals.

“Many patients have diet-related diseases which can be corrected with healthy meals, but how many Nigerians can afford healthy food”, he queried.

Saheed appealed to the Federal Government to urgently engage the labour leaders and negotiate a befitting living wage that would reflect the current economic situation and improve the quality of life of citizens.

He added that the plights of patients and other citizens who are mostly affected by strikes should be considered in ensuring a speedy and amiable resolution.

NAN reports that checks at some hospitals in Lagos showed that the strike affected clinical activities leaving patients unattended to by health workers.

Checks at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) revealed that the strike disrupted clinical services as only emergency cases were attended to at the Medical and Surgical Emergency Department.

Members of the health unions in compliance with the directive from their national bodies had earlier gone round the health facility driving the staff out of the offices.

Patients and their relatives were seen complaining about the situation, with some planning on transfer of their loved ones to private health facilities.

Checks at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, showed that the hospital looks deserted as members of the NLC locked and manned the main gate of the hospital.

.SGF meets union leaders as Tripartite C’ttee reconvenes Tuesday

The Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage (TCNMW), says it will hold its 8th meeting on June 4 to continue negotiations.

Mr Ekpo Nta, member and Secretary of the committee said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to Nta, I respectfully invite you to attend the 8th meeting of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage.

“The meeting is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Area 11, Abuja at 10.00 a.m. prompt,’’ he said.

He said that he minutes of the 7th meeting, the draft agenda for the 8th meeting, and the Zoom Link for virtual attendance will be forwarded in due course.

Nta called on the chairman of the committee, members and observers to take note.

It would be recalled that Organised Labour at the 7th TCNMW meeting had expressed disappointment that no governor was present at the last meeting.

Labour had also complained that ministers were absent except the minister of State for Labour and Employment who also doubles as a conciliator.

Labour said that there was none present on the side of the government with appropriate authority to commit them to any outcome.

Meanwhile, labour has begun an indefinite nationwide strike following the Federal Government’s failure to meet their demand on the new minimum wage.

It would be recall that the Federal government was offering N60, 000 as the new national minimum wage for workers in the country while Labour is demanding for N470,000.