NLC, TUC to convene emergency meeting ‘over FG’s latest offer

The meeting between labour and the Federal Government ended with some resolutions Monday with the workers promising to convene a meeting of its organs immediately to consider latest offers made by the Federal Government.
The highlights of the resolutions of the meeting by the two parties include: “1. The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria is committed to a National Minimum Wage that is higher than N60,000;
“II. Arising from the above, the Tripartite Committee is to meet everyday for the next one week with a view to arriving at an agreeable National Minimum Wage;
“Labour in deference to the high esteem of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria’s commitment in (i) above undertakes to convene a meeting of its organs immediately to Consider this commitment; and No worker would be victimized as a result of the industrial action.”
The strike called by labour had a paralysing effect across the country Monday amid total blackout.
Details are:
RESOLUTIONS REACHED AT THE MEETING BETWEEN THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND THE ORGANISED LABOUR HELD ON MONDAY 3RD JUNE, 2024
Further to the negotiation by the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage (NMW) and subsequent withdrawal of Labour from negotiation, the Leadership of the National ASsembly
intervened on 2nd June, 2024. The Organised Labour declared nationwide strike on Monday, 3rd June, 2024 to drive home its demands.
The Federal Government, in the National interest, convened a meeting with Labour held in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Monday 3rd June, with a view to ending the strike action.
After exhaustive deliberation and engagement by both parties, the following resolutions were reached:
The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria is committed to a National
Minimum Wage that is higher than N60,000;
Arising from the above, the Tripartite Committee is to meet everyday for the next one week with a view to arriving at an agreeable National Minimum Wage;
Labour in deference to the high esteem of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of
Nigeria’s commitment in (i) above undertakes to convene a meeting of its organs immediately to Consider this
commitment; and No worker would be victimized as a result of the industrial
action.
Done in Abuja on the 3rd of June, 2024.
Signed
For the Federal Government of Nigeria:
Mohammed ldris, Minister of Information and National Orientation
Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha
Minister of State for Labour and Employment
For the Organised Labour:
Joe Ajaero
President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)
Festus Osifo, President, Trade Union Congress (TUC)
