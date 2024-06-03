Bishop Blessing Samuel bags another Award in Caribbean

CLEMENT EMMANUEL

The President and Premier of Anguilla in Caribbean, Dr Ellis Webster recently honored Bishop Blessing Samuel the General Overseer of Royal Place Ministry Int’l with Humanitarian Award. This prestigious award recognizes his significant contributions to the body of Christ, particularly his efforts to support and uplift the downtrodden.

According to Dr Ellis Webster, he said It is my distinct honour as Premier of Anguilla to grant permission for Ms. Condon Adams, Anguilla’s First Canival Queen (1974) to present the Humanitarian Award to Bishop Blessing Samuel, General Overseer of Royal Place Ministries Int’l on May 26th 2024.

Bishop Blessing Samuel ’s commitment to his members and followers has earned him widespread admiration and respect. Congratulations to Bishop Blessing Samuel on receiving this well-deserved award.

