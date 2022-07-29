Champion Newspapers Limited
Mgbidi Peoples’ Union holds Festival of Peace Aug. 14 in Lagos

By BISIRIYU
The Lagos State Chapter of Mgbidi Peoples’Union, Imo State will hold this year’s festival of peace on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Hopebay College, Alaba-Oro Lagos.

According to the organizers of the programme in a statement,the festival is to raise funds for the completion of N30millionultra Civic Centre.

The Special sons/guest of honour of the day, the statement stated, includedChief Chike Ejimofor (akuzuonu mgbidi); Bro. I. O.Eze; Chief Innocent Onomaikpo; Mr.Okey Abiakamu(nwatamarakpaku); HRH Eze Peter Umeh; EzeUdo Mushin; and the Asiwaju of Igboland, Chief Sunday Obijieze, the Baba General of Mushin.

