Unveiling of the New Frederick Adegboyega Ige, Laboratory Complex Department of Electrical & Electronics at UNILAG

L-r... Register (UNILAG) Barrister Ismaila Oladejo Azeez; Former Dean Engineering (UNILAG)  Prof Oluwole Adegbenro , Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe;  Chairman/CEO  Platform Capital  Dr Akintoye Akindele and a guest  during the Unveiling of the New Frederick Adegboyega Ige, Laboratory Complex for the Departments of Electrical & Electronics  held at the University of Lagos on 26/7/2022...PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe;  with Chairman/CEO  platform Capital  Dr Akintoye Akindele; at the unveiling .

L-r… Director Academic Planning (UNILAG) Prof Mopelola Olusakin ; University Librarian Prof Yetunde Zaid. Register (UNILAG) Barrister Ismaila Oladejo Azeez; former Dean Engineering (UNILAG)  Prof Oluwole Adegbenro , Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe and   Chairman/CEO  Platform Capital  Dr Akintoye Akindele.

L-r…Register (UNILAG) Barrister Ismaila Oladejo Azeez; Former Dean Engineering (UNILAG)  Prof Oluwole Adegbenro , Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe;  Chairman/CEO  Platform Capital  Dr Akintoye Akindele and a guest  during the Unveiling of the New Frederick Adegboyega Ige, Laboratory Complex for the Departments of Electrical & Electronics  held at the University of Lagos on 26/7/2022…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

