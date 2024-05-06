World Bank is partnering with Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria, 3-day training workshop held in ABUJA

(L – R)… Mr. Ishtiak Siddique, Lead Procurement Specialist, World Bank, Nigeria Country Office and Engr. Kam-Selem A. Bukar, ACEN President declaring the 3-day Training Workshop open. The World Bank is partnering with the Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN) School of Consulting Engineering (ASCE) to host a training workshop specifically tailored for project implementation units (PIUs) of World Bank-funded projects in Nigeria and parts of West Africa. The training will focus on ‘Contract Management of the FIDIC 2017 Red Book with Highlights of its 1999 First Edition’ and is designed to equip about forty staff members with essential skills.

Sitting from 2nd left is Akin Onimole (World Bank Procurement Specialist), Barbara Ziolkowska ( world bank), Funmi Kadri (ACEN MD), Ishtiak Siddique ( World Bank Lead Procurement Specialist, Kam Selem Bukar ( ACEN President), Husni Madi ( Facilitator) . This collaboration underscores the joint commitment of the World Bank and Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria, ACEN to enhance learning and development strategies, particularly within procurement and contract management, in the context of projects funded within the West Africa Region. By pooling their resources and expertise, the organizations aim to bolster capacity-building efforts vital for the successful implementation of these projects. Collaborative initiatives such as this will help to strengthen procurement and contract management practices and foster sustainable infrastructure development.” The partnership between the World Bank and ACEN highlights their shared vision to promote best practices and cultivate expertise among professionals engaged in international development projects across Nigeria and some parts of West Africa. Through such collaborative initiatives, they aspire to advance learning and development strategies to benefit the region as a whole. Participants for the programme are drawn from Nigeria, The Gambia and English-speaking Cameroon.

