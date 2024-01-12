Methodist Church Nigeria Inaugurates Idanre Diocese, enthrones pioneer Bishop

DAMISI OJO,Akure

As part of activities marking the official inauguration of the Diocese of Idanre, the Prelate, Methodist Church, Nigeria, Dr. Oliver Ali Aba, is set to enthrone Rt. Rev’d Falade Matthew, as the pioneer Bishop of the newly-created Diocese of Idanre in Ondo State.

Besides, the first Lay President of the Diocese, Chief Dele Akinnagbe, will also be presented to the church on Sunday, 14th January 14, 2024 at the Methodist Church, Idanre.

On Saturday, January 13, the Prelate and members of his entourage will pay a courtesy call on Oba (Dr) Frederick Aroloye, (JP) OFR, the Owa of Idanre kingdom after which there will be a Prelate Party which will start at Methodist Church Cathedral, Odode-Idanre.

Oba Aroloye, expressed his happiness that Methodist Church in Idanre had scored another feat, being the first religious institution to have Standard Six facilities in those days which made him, Owa, an alumnus of Methodist Primary School, Idanre then.

The monarch also enthused that Methodist Church was first to have a diocese in the entire Idanre land

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Idanre Local Government Area, Rev’d Tunde Akinkuehin, called on all well-wishers especially Christian leaders in Idanre land to join in the celebration

Chief Dr. Kola Ademujimi, the Chairman of the inauguration Committee and Baba Ijo of the Methodist Church, Idale, Idanre and former Chief of Staff to Governor Segun Mimiko, affirmed the readiness of the committee for the celebration of the landmark achievements.

