Osun: Excitement as Oba-Ile Community gets divisional police headquarters…Oloba of Oba-Ile lauds CP Kwazhi, seeks support for improved security  

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Residents of Oba-Ile Community in Olorunda-North Local Council Development Area, Osun State rejoiced at the commissioning of a Divisional Police Headquarters in their town on Thursday.

The facility was launched by the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, represented by the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Dali Kwazhi at the opening ceremony held at Oba Adebisi Olayinka Way, Ori Eeru in Oba-Ile.

In his speech, the Oloba of Oba-Ile, Oba (Professor) Adekunle Asamu Oyeyemi, Tewogbade 1 appreciated the Nigeria Police Force for responding effectively to their plea for a police station in their community.

Oba Asamu Oyeyemi urged the State Commissioner of Police to support and nurture the facility to fulfill its purpose in the community.

He said, “We need help for the facility to mature, we want it to be a viable division in terms of capacity and effective community policing.

“The Nigeria Police should give adequate support and funds to the divisional headquarters. Staff the station adequately and cater for their welfare as some transfered here might not find this environment comfortable.”

The monarch pledged to jealously support and promote the activities of the police station as well as form a firm relationship with the Force.

“I appreciate the new CP, your name is already written in our hearts and our community. I thank the chiefs and people for their support. Two acres of land was given to the Nigerian Police Force for the building of the police station. We have been focused to have brought it to this level. We will continue to do our best to support the division,” he said.

On his part, CP Kwazhi promised to maintain the peace and order, assuring that the community’s requests will be attended to accordingly.

His words, “the current Inspector General of Police emphasised bringing in human face into the police force working assiduously with other stakeholders. One of his vision is to bring policing to the door of the community and this is what we are witnessing today. It is a dream come true of the vision of the IGP and I am honoured to have been the first person to commission this on behalf of the Inspector General. I call on the community to continue to give support to the police.

“The duty of crime prevention lies on our shoulders, community and the police, that is why it is called community policing. We cannot do without the community. His Royal Majesty here has demonstrated today his love for the Nigeria Police and keyed into the vision of the Nigeria Police, bringing this community policing to the door of the people.

The Commissioner of Police further urged the youths to shun any act of crime, saying, “protect your future. When you see something, say something. The police cannot do it alone. It is our collective responsibility to maintain peace and security.”

Earlier in his address, the Divisional Police Officer, Salman Abdullahi implored the people of Oba-Ile and its environs to take the fullest advantage of the police station now at their door-step by reporting all nefarious activities of criminals for peace to reign in the society.

Also Speaking, the Caretaker Chairman of Olorunda-North LCDA, Samuel Adeyemo pledged the support of the local government to ensure that the facility is equipped and maintained

