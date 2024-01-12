Champion Newspapers Limited
Breaking: Supreme dismisses LP, PDP appeals against Sanwo-Olu’s Re-Election

Gov. Sanwo-Olu .
13
CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

 

The Supreme Court has dismissed two separate appeals seeking the  nullification of the of the election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Governor of Lagos State.

 

The Apex Court upheld the decision of the Lagos State Court of Appeal, that dismissed the appeal by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and Abdul-Azeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  challenging the election of Sanwo-Olu, over an alleged non-qualification of his Deputy, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, at the time of the election.

 

Delivering the Lead Judgement, Justice  Mohammed Lawal Garba dismissed the appeal for Lacking in merit.

 

 

More details later…

 

Peter
