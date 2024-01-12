Breaking: Supreme Court affirms Dauda Lawal as Zamfara State gov.

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected Governor of Zamfara State

The Apex Court set aside the decision of the Zamfara state Court of Appeal, that sacked Lawal and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a rerun in three local government of the state, within 90 days.

Delivering the Lead Judgement, Justice Emmanuel Agim held that the appeal fold by Lawal is meritorious.

The Apex Court therefore set aside the order for rerun, by the appeal court

