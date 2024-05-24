Ministerial Sectoral update: Wike Seeks Tougher Laws to Deter Vandals, Corruption in Land Allocation

…Vows to Address Masterplan Distortions, Housing Challenges

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In a recent Ministerial Sectoral update, of the President Tinubu’s Administration, Barr. Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has said Vandalism of public infrastructure such as streetlights and manhole is a challenge, as he seeks stricter laws to deter culprits.

In the words of the Minister:There are so many things in our hands, for example the streets light, today you put street light tomorrow it is no longer there, what happens, they vandalized the cables, what does the law say on conviction it is N10,000, they pay and so they continues.

“We have told NASS to come to our aid amend and make the law tougher , there should be no option of fine and make it difficult for them to pay”

addressing various concerns and challenges facing the territory, the Minister said there is no tussle between FHA and FCT; as he clarified the relationship between the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and FCT, emphasizing that FCT has oversight functions to ensure development aligns with the masterplan.

Wike assured that converting residential buildings to commercial use without approval will be addressed, and that a Committee is established to address distortions in the masterplan.

“There is no tussle between the Federal Housing Authority, FHA and FCT, FCT gave the land to FHA and all the houses are under FHA. However FCT have the right to oversight function to ensure that development are in line with the masterplan and when I came on board I set up a committee and to ensure that all those that have distorted the masterplan to be fished out”

“If you build for residential but convert to commercial, revert back or we bring it down. You cannot be a leader without stepping on toes, what is important is your conscience , are you doing the right it or not”

Wike also discussed issues with the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), revenue sharing, adding that in the AMAC revenue agreement, FCT receives revenue, and AMAC takes 10% of IGR.

“We have called AMAC and we agreed that the revenue come to FCT and in that way we reduced touting, harassment and double taxation and we will allow you to take 10% of our IGR, so why are you afraid. So allow FCT to do it”

“In a city everyone wants to survive, so you found all these elements from time to time, bear it in man that it is part of our responsibility to push them out but it cannot be immediately”

Wike acknowledged the immense challenges facing the nation’s capital city, from vandalism of public infrastructure to corruption in land allocation.

“One of the most difficult is land, where corruption is predominant, it is one area I have been battling but I will defeat them. Most of these land problems are one, incubeance or the other, double allocations”

The minister also tackled the contentious issue of housing, particularly the scarcity of land. “Corruption is rampant in land allocation,” he admitted. “But I’m determined to defeat it.” Wike announced plans to build a new city, New Hope City, with 10,000 houses and accompanying infrastructure.

He criticized the practice of allocating land to individuals who then sell or allocate it for political gain, rather than the FCT government allocating it directly.

“someone says he wants to build 20,000 house you give him the land, he started selling and allocating the land, why are we not allocating directly to ourselves and the person bring politics. You didn’t ask why FCT stopped it”

However, he expressed optimism, citing the progress made under the current administration. “We have made significant strides in identifying and empowering indigenous people,” he said.

“For the first time, we have an indigenous person as a mandate secretary of an area council, a cabinet minister, and a permanent secretary.”

“We must give this Administration of BAT credit, since the establishment of FCT, it is under this administration that indigenous people were identified and given relevance”

“You have for the first time mandate secretary of area council, you have cabinet minister, permanent secretary, all these are indigenous People”

On developing the Satellite towns, Wike said, efforts are being made to address issues, but patience needed as problems cannot be solved immediately.

“How many months have we been in office it is just 9momths and we cannot solve all the problems at the same time.”

“Continue to pray for the miracle to reach your area,” he said, addressing the long-suffering residents of satellite towns. Wike said:”Even if I’m minister for 200 years, I cannot solve all the problems alone.”

He emphasized that leadership requires making tough decisions and that his administration is working to address various challenges in the FCT, as He encouraged patience and understanding, because solving all problems simultaneously is not possible.