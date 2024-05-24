Four years after, Lamido Sanusi returns as Emir of Kano

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt with agency reports

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has given the five former Emirs affected by the dissolution of the Emirate Councils created by former Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje 48 hours to vacate their palaces in the former Emirate Councils.

He gave the directive as he assented to the law repealing the 2019 law that established the five Emirate Councils of Kano, Bichi, Kaaraye, Gaya and Rano.

The Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment number 2) Law, 2024, sponsored by the Majority Leader of the Kano State House of Assembly, stipulates the abolition of the five emirates and reintegration of same into the old Kano Emirate which was balkanized by Ganduje.

Speaking minutes after signing the amendment bill into law, Gov. Yusuf said the action of his predecessor distorted a 1,000-year history of the Kano Emirate.

Following the assent of the repeal law, he directed the former Emirs to vacate the Palaces.

“The five former Emirs affected by the new law have been given 48 hours from this hour to vacate the official residence palaces, offices and to hand over all properties of the former Emirates to the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs who also doubles as the deputy Governor of the state,” Governor Yusuf said on Thursday evening.

In a statement by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Mr. Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the law provided an opportunity for reinstatement of the 14th Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II and removal of 15th Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi Nasir Ado Bayero, Emir of Rano Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa, Emir of Karaye Ibrahim Abubakar II and Emir of Gaya Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir.

Governor Yusuf signed the bill into law in the presence of the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam; the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Ismail Falgore and other top government functionaries.

While signing into law, the governor expressed satisfaction that the new law would bring unity of the people of Kano and foster sustainable socio-economic development.

Governor Yusuf further said that the return of Muhammad Sanusi II to the throne would propel peace and prosperity adding that the repeal of the council law was in realization of his campaign commitments to restore the lost glory of the state and its rich cultural heritage.

Furthermore, the governor urged the residents of the state to continue supporting his administration in delivering a multitude of infrastructure projects that would propel Kano to greater heights.

“Everyone should go about his or her normal activities in the state, we have done what we believe is in the best interest of the state and its people”

“I want to inform the good people of Kano that today, we reappointed Sanusi Lamido Aminu Sanusi, popularly known as Muhammadu Sanusi the II, as the 16th Emir of Kano, while the five former Emirs are expected to vacate the palaces within 48 hours”

As the dismantling of the five emirates gathered momentum on Wednesday, the former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Nasiru Bayero, was visiting the Awujale of Ijebuland on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

The former Emir will now have to return to his private residence after the trip.

.Gov Fubara hails applauds Sanusi’s return

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has felicitated with His Royal Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II on his reinstatement as the 14th Emir of Kano.

Fubara, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi said that he received the news of the reinstatement of Sanusi, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), with great excitement.

Governor Fubara said the news of Sanusi’s reinstatement was unique to Rivers people as it came at a time when the Emir was in the State to add impetus to his administration’s initiative to reshape the economic trajectory of the State.

He urged the spiritual leader of the Tijanniyah Sufi order of Nigeria, Emir Muhammad Sanusi II, to lead the over 50 million adherents of the Sufi order in Nigeria with love, wisdom and courage while bringing lasting peace, justice, equity and fairness to all in the city of Kano.

He wished the 14th Emir of Kano a successful and fruitful reign that will bring progress and prosperity to the people of the State.

.As DSS denies invading Emir’s palace

The Department of State Service (DSS) on Thursday, denied media reports alleging that it invaded the Emir of Kano’s Palace, saying it is untrue.

The state Director, DSS, Mr Muhammad Alhassan said this when he spoke with newsmen in Kano.

Alhassan said that the DSS only deployed its personnel to the palace as part of security arrangement for the visit of the First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, to the Emir.

He said however, that the personnel were withdrawn, following the postponement of the visit due to the absence of the Emir in town.

He said that there was no iota of truth in the report alleging that DSS operatives stormed the Emir’s Palace in connection with the recent development at the State House of Assembly.

He urged Nigerians to disregard the false and malicious report, which he said was aimed at causing unnecessary tension and misinformation.

The State House of Assembly had on Thursday repealed the Kano Emirates Council Law, 2019, thereby dissolving the Emirates of Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano.