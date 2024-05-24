Minimum wage: Union urges FG to consider labour demand

….calls for reconstitution of governing council

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

As Nigerians await the final outcome of the ongoing new National Minimum Wage negotiation, the Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education in Nigeria (SSUCOEN) has called on the Federal government to consider the demand of the organised labour and offer workers a reasonable minimum wage that is acceptable considering the present economic realities in the country.

The union has also called on government to immediately reconstitute the governing council of the colleges of education in the country for the good of the institution and Nigeria .

SSUCOEN in a communique at the 30th National Delegates’Conference (NDC) in Kano expressed appreciations to the Federal Government for awarding and implementing the 25% and 35% upward review of salaries for staff of tertiary institutions, in March 2024 and urged federal government to consider the proposal of organised labour (N615,000) and offer acceptable minimum wage.

The communique said: “The Conference believes that the NLC’s proposal is well-founded, and therefore, governments are called upon to embrace it in the interest of industrial harmony and the collective desire to alleviate the hardship experienced by the working class in Nigeria.

“The Conference also reminded and urged State governments to domesticate the same in their states as soon as the approval of new minimum wage is granted”.

The communique signed by the president, Danladi Ali Msheliza and Nwenyi Leo Isioma and made available to newsmen in Abuja further called on government to priotise the security and protect lives and properties of Nigerians.

It reads in part: “The Conference discussed with serious concerns, the recent decision by the government to remove subsidies on fuel and electricity tariffs. It was deemed an insensitive and callous move that has caused untold hardship for Nigerians. The decision goes against the trust and mandate given to the government by its citizens, who now face excessive price hikes in commodities and unbearable living costs.

“The government claims that this decision will stimulate economic growth and development, but it appears that only the wealthy and the political elites are benefiting while the poor and vulnerable suffer in pain and anguish. The Union, therefore, strongly condemns this decision and demands an immediate reversal of these anti-masses policies. The government has a responsibility to protect the welfare and well-being of its citizens, not prioritize ‘profits’ over people.

“The Conference expressed its gratitude to His Excellency, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for his assent to the Amended Act that establishes Federal Colleges of Education in Nigeria, on 12th June 2023. The session also recognized the vital role played by Professor Tahir Mamman, the Honourable Minister of Education, and Professor Paulinus Chijioke Okwelle, the Executive Secretary, of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), in ensuring that the new law was circulated to all Colleges for effective application and implementation. As a result, the Union urges all Provosts of Nigeria Colleges of Education to ensure sacrosanct application and implementation of the provisions in the Act.

“The Conference expressed its sincere appreciation to the Federal Government for releasing the first and second tranches of the Revitalization Funds to public Colleges of Education. This action demonstrates a clear commitment to improving the quality of teacher education and raising the standard of our institutions.

“The intervention will enable Colleges to renovate the deteriorating infrastructure; upgrade some of the facilities; and enhance the overall experience of staff and students, which will ultimately produce highly skilled and dedicated teachers who will shape the nation’s future. The Union is grateful for this investment in the future of Education and looks forward to continued support and partnership in our pursuit of excellence. College managements are therefore urged to ensure the prudent use of the funds in accordance with the approved proposals.

“While commending the efforts of the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and his team, for the approval granted to certain categories of non-teaching staff, especially Architects and Technologist, to pursue higher degrees using its intervention in the area of Staff Training and Development, the Conference noted that the leadership of the Union had earlier intimated the Executive Secretary, TETFund and his management team to extend its sponsorship for higher degrees to other cadres of the non-teaching staff in Colleges of Education, whose career progression to CONTEDISS 15 and appointment as Registrar or Bursar are tied to the acquisition of Masters Degree, hence the need to sponsor them since it’s a requirement.

“Although the current focus on teaching staff is commendable, it is equally important to acknowledge the crucial role played by non-teaching staff in supporting the academic enterprise. By providing opportunities for professional development and capacity building, TETFund can assist the non-teaching staff in enhancing their skills and contributing even more effectively to the smooth operation of our institutions. This inclusive approach will not only boost morale and motivation but also encourage a more cohesive and productive academic community, ultimately benefiting the entire tertiary education system.

“The Conference appreciated the efforts of the Federal Government in the ongoing process of mainstreaming of staff of Demonstration Schools and enjoined the Hon Minister of Education (HME), the Chairman, the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), and the Executive Secretary, NCCE, to speed up actions as the exercise is long overdue.

“The Conference expressed its appreciation for the Federal Government’s recent decision to exempt staff of tertiary educational institutions from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). This decision has addressed the long-standing concerns of SSUCOEN and other sister Unions, who have been advocating for a more efficient and effective payroll management system for tertiary education institutions in Nigeria. However, the Union urges the Federal Government to resolve all outstanding financial liabilities associated with the IPPIS before the final exit.

“The Conference urged both the Federal and State Governments in Nigeria to prioritize the education sector by increasing budgetary allocations to Education. The sector has been plagued by chronic underfunding for far too long. Only a fraction of the national budget is dedicated to education, which has resulted in inadequate infrastructure, outdated resources, and insufficient personnel in our schools and institutions.

“To invest in our future, we need to allocate a significantly higher percentage of our budget to education. This will help us build modern classrooms, equip our students with cutting-edge technology, and attract and retain top talented staff in the teaching profession. By doing so, we can unlock the full potential of our youths and drive sustainable economic growth and development in Nigeria.

“The Conference equally viewed the recent decision to convert some Colleges of Education (COEs) to Universities as a misguided and short-sighted move that will have far-reaching devastating consequences for the education sector. This conversion will not only lead to the erosion of the unique identity and purpose of COEs, which have historically provided high-quality teacher training but also threaten the very existence of these institutions. Moreover, it ignores the critical need for specialised teacher training and development, and will likely result in a watered-down, generalised education that fails to meet the specific needs of our students and educators. We urge the governments (State and Federal) to recognise this ill-conceived decision and prioritise preserving and strengthening our COEs, rather than dismantling them under the guise of a so-called upgrade.

“It has been observed with great concern that all Federal Colleges of Education have been without Governing Councils for quite sometime, since they were dissolved by Mr President. This action has impacted negatively and caused both administrative and academic stagnation in these institutions. Therefore, the government is urged to promptly reconstitute the Governing Councils for Federal Colleges of Education, which were dissolved for an extended period.

“The absence of functional Governing Councils has hindered effective governance, strategic planning, and decision-making in our Colleges. As a result, the quality of teaching and learning and the overall performance of the Colleges have been affected.

The Conference implores the federal government to expedite the reconstitution process and ensure the appointment of capable and experienced individuals who would provide visionary leadership, support academic excellence, and promote the growth of Colleges of Education, which will in turn enhance the nation’s education system and produce highly qualified teachers for our schools”.