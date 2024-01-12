Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Breaking: Supreme Court affirms LP’s Alex Otti as Abia State gov.

Latest News
18
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

 

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Alex Chioma Otti of the Labour Party (LP) as the Governor of Abia State.

 

The Apex Court upheld the decision Court of Appeal which dismissed the appeal filed by Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the victory of Otti at the March 18 governorship election in the state.

 

In the Lead Judgement read by Justice Abba Aji, the Apex Court dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.

 

Details later…

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10602 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Lagos Speaker congratulates Sanwo-Olu over Supreme Court…

Breaking: Supreme Court affirms Bassey Otu as Cross River…

Give widows 4 and half months’ leave –MURIC

Akoko Elders to Tinubu: Protect our sons from persecution

1 of 1,987