Breaking: Supreme Court affirms LP’s Alex Otti as Abia State gov.

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Alex Chioma Otti of the Labour Party (LP) as the Governor of Abia State.

The Apex Court upheld the decision Court of Appeal which dismissed the appeal filed by Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the victory of Otti at the March 18 governorship election in the state.

In the Lead Judgement read by Justice Abba Aji, the Apex Court dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.

