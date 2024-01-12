Gov Kefas mourns a veteran journalist, Isa Gasau

EMMANUEL AWARI-Jalingo

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state has described as devastating news of the demise of a veteran journalist Mallam Isa Gasau who passed on Thursday night.

Until his death, he was the spokesperson to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state.

He has also held high media profiles with other governors of Borno state.

Governor Kefas said Gusau, a consulate news man, will be sorely missed by his colleagues and the people of Borno state where he worked as spokesman in various governments.

He prayed for the repose of Gusau soul while condoling with family and associates of the late reporter.

Governor Kefas said these during a condolence visit to the correspondents chapel office in Jalingo by Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications, Emmanuel Bello On Friday.

Gov Kefas said Gusau demise is at the time when the nation and Borno state need his services most.

“Gusau was a shinning example of professionalism in the media world whose record in service are emulative.

“Gusau years as a reporter with Daily Trust Newspaper and his subsequent assignments in public office further established his brand for efficiency and passion for work – he said.

“I wish to reiterated my commitment to creating enabling working environment for media practitioners in the state.

“The press remains a veritable ally in the work of governance in democracies – he added.

