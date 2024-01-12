Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Gov Kefas mourns a veteran journalist, Isa Gasau

Latest News
10
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

EMMANUEL AWARI-Jalingo

 

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state has described as devastating news of the demise of a veteran journalist Mallam Isa Gasau who passed on Thursday night.

 

Until his death, he was the spokesperson to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state.

 

He has also held high media profiles with other governors of Borno state.

 

Governor Kefas said Gusau, a consulate news man,  will be sorely missed by his colleagues and the people of Borno state where he worked as spokesman in various governments.

 

He prayed for the repose of Gusau soul while condoling with family and associates of the late reporter.

 

Governor Kefas said these during a condolence visit to the correspondents chapel office in Jalingo by Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications, Emmanuel Bello On Friday.

 

Gov Kefas said Gusau demise is at the time when the nation and Borno state need his services most.

 

“Gusau was a shinning example of professionalism in the media world whose record in service are emulative.

 

“Gusau years as a reporter with Daily Trust Newspaper and his subsequent assignments in public office further established his brand for efficiency and passion for work – he said.

 

“I wish to  reiterated my commitment to creating enabling working environment for media practitioners in the state.

 

“The press remains a veritable ally in the work of governance in democracies – he added.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10602 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Lagos Speaker congratulates Sanwo-Olu over Supreme Court…

Breaking: Supreme Court affirms Bassey Otu as Cross River…

Give widows 4 and half months’ leave –MURIC

Akoko Elders to Tinubu: Protect our sons from persecution

1 of 1,987