MASSOB gets first female Prime Minister

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Chief Ralph Uwazuruike-led Biafra independence Movement, BIM, and Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has elected her first female Prime Minister, Hon. (Mrs.) Calista Amamgbo, in a keenly contested election, to replace the office of the President.

This was contained in a press release signed and issued to newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra State, by the Senior Special Adviser to BIM-MASSOB Biafra Internal Government, BIG, Mr. Chris Mocha, who disclosed further that the duration for the elected office holder is one year.

“Ideal Biafra Government is our constitution for now. All our elected office holders starting from Chief Ministers who are in charge of States to Prime Minister who is the Head of Government, will not be paid salaries. No salaries, no allowances”

“We are going to make elected positions in Biafra so unattractive to the extent that no one will like to rule. The system will not allow corrupt leaders to steal public funds. Because of the corrupt nature of our politicians in this part of the world, the positions will be voluntary”, he stated.

Mocha said further that the just concluded election which gave victory to Mrs. Amamgbo, finally filled the vacant position created by the suspended Prime Minister, Chief Michael Mbaji.

Mbaji was suspended shortly after the event of November 26, 2022, for allegedly involving himself in anti- BIM/MASSOB activities which brought National embarrassment to the organization.

“Biafra which is already an existing State, had been test-running the government internally since its formation on December 30, 2019, the internal government would continue to run the affairs of the Biafran Nation in any capacity till the emerging State secures her complete power of a country to govern itself from the United Nations, UN,” he affirmed.

He also said that Biafra was listed by Unrepresented Nations and People’s Organization, UNPO, as among the existing Nations like Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Oduduwa, noting that the elected officials would run the affairs of Biafra internally for the next 365 days (one year), as stipulated in the ideal Biafra government.

The newly elected executive officials and their portfolios include Hon. (Mrs). Calista Amamgbo – Prime Minister to the Biafra Internal Government, BIG, Hon. Monday Didia – Chief Justice of the Federation and Hon. Mrs. Nkechi Ajunwa – Speaker of Parliament and Chief Larry Odinmah – Minister for Information, among others.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline