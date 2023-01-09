Katsina guber: Masari vouches for Radda to good governance

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Katsina State Govern, Aminu Bello Masari, has assured that the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, will deliver good governance and dividends of democracy, if elected.

Gov. Masari gave this assurance at the inauguration of the 34 local government coordinators of Dikko/Jobe Consultative Forum held in Katsina on Friday.

He urged Katsina people to vote for integrity, experience and accomplishments of the APC flag bearer, saying Radda is the most suitable to steer Katsina to lofty heights in the coming dispensation.

The governor was also optimistic that his (Masari’s)achievements in office in the past seven years would earn Radda and other APC candidates at different levels the mandate of Katsina electorate in the forthcoming polls.

He however enjoined the coordinators and members of the forum and other supporters of the party to redouble their efforts for the party’s successes in t general elections.

In his remarks, the gubernatorial candidate Dr. Dikko Radda, vowed to continue to work assiduously in the interest of the state and its people as he highlighted a number of his programmes designed to uplift the standards of living of all.

He identified the fight against insecurity, the quest for youths and women empowerment including agriculture, commerce and industry as top on his agenda.