Anambra community gets new monarch 19 years after

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Barely 19 years after the demise of the traditional ruler of Isuaniocha community, Awka North Local Government Area, Anambra State, HRH late Igwe Emmanuel Emebo 11, a new monarch, Chief Sylvester Ngini , now Igwe-elect, weekend emerged, having scored 375 votes to defeat his rival, Chief Donatus Okeke, who got 329 votes, in a keenly contested election held at Central School field, (Christ the King Parish).

In his post election speech, the Igwe-elect vowed to carry everybody along including his rival for the rapid infrastructural development of the community.

He expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the election and commended the electoral committee, Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo and the people of the community for a successful election.

Also contribution, the rival to the Igwe-elect, who scored 329 votes, Chief Donatus Okeke, said he was satisfied that a new monarch has emerged in the community 19 years after the demise of Igwe Emebo, adding that the community would now have rapid infrastructural development.

” I am happy with the conduct of the election and will support the Igwe-elect for the development of the community. We will now get some of the things that have been denied us,” he assured.

Speaking, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Hon. Cosmas Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, said the election was free, fair and credible adding that the expectation from the monarch is peace in the community as the most important thing for ensuring security.

He described the monarch as a humble, accommodative, listening person and peace maker that can be able to bring development to the community.

In his own speech, Ozo Onyemazu Ngini, a youth leader, said that the event was an epoch making one as the people of isuaniocha came out en masse to vote for the Igwe-elect who he described as a credible person.

“He is the best person, because of his victory, he will take isuaniocha to another positive level. The

expectations, now that he has won, is to liase with the state government to bring social amenities and other community developments to this community which have been denied us since democracy. With his emergence now, peace will return to Isuaniocha.

“He was asked by the people of the community both home and abroad to contest because we have only one candidate that is contesting, he is the only one that can bring change to the community, he is the people’s choice, we have only one candidate for the election,” he affirmed.

Also reacting, the President General of the community, Hon. Onyeka Pius, stated that the election went as he planned, by being free, fair and credible pointing out that the people have been able to elect their choice.

“Since the death of our monarch 19 years ego, other PGs were not able to produce the monarch, so this was one of my campaign promises. Few months of becoming the PG, I achieved it, and I am happy about it,,” he stated.

He however lamented that some people in the community wanted to impose themselves as the monarch but that he resolved that whoever that must be the monarch must be elected by the majority of the people.

Earlier in his speech, Mr. Raphael Ezeike Francis, the Returning Officer from the Office of the Commissioner for local Government, and Chieftaincy Affairs, expressed satisfaction that the election was hitch-free.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline